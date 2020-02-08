Ins and outs of travel insurance in the midst of a new coronavirus outbreak

VANCOUVER – Travelers who are nervous about traveling around the world during the new coronavirus outbreak may be eligible for a refund for canceling their journeys, insurance experts say, but it depends on the destination, their insurance policy and other factors.

“I think that in any case, such an epidemic is really an evolving situation and every day is different, something new is happening,” says Joan Weir, director of health and disability policies at the Canadian Association for Life and Health Insurance. According to its website, CLHIA represents 99 percent of the country’s life and health insurance companies.

Travel insurers are keeping a close eye on the situation, she said, and the association regularly checks with all its members about what they are experiencing.

According to the World Health Organization, there are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of corona virus from Wuhan, China.

The majority of this is in China, where 637 people were killed. In 24 other countries there are 270 confirmed cases and one death. There are five confirmed cases in Canada.

The WHO declared the outbreak at the end of January as a global health emergency.

The Canadian government has issued a level 3 recommendation for China calling on Canadians to avoid non-essential journeys. There is only one higher level that advises travelers to avoid all journeys.

The government recommends people not to travel to Hubei Province, where the city of Wuhan is located. According to WHO, the province registered 22,112 of the 31,211 coronavirus cases in China.

As soon as the Canadian government indicates a level 3 or 4 travel advice, a person can cancel his upcoming trip and his insurance must cover any lost costs, Weir said.

“You must submit receipts,” she said, but travelers must receive refunds for flights, hotels, and other expenses.

Travel booked before the government issues this advice is often covered by travel insurance, said an email statement from the RSA Canada insurance company.

“Trips booked after this point are not eligible for medical coverage or travel cancellation / interruption coverage.”

Allianz Global Assistance Canada, which declined to comment because of “how fast the current corona virus is evolving and the changing opinions” of the Canadian government and others, posted a message on its website to customers about the outbreak that booking times were important for coverage.

People traveling to China, whose cancellation benefits take effect if the government issues a Level 3 opinion, are eligible to make a claim if they purchased insurance before January 29, when the government issued its opinion, according to the statement.

For those eligible, it doesn’t matter if their trip is next week or in six months, Weir said.

However, the destination matters. Although 24 countries have confirmed coronavirus cases, Canada’s travel advice only applies to China. That means that a person who feels uncomfortable traveling to one of the other countries cannot get a refund for canceling his trip, she said.

That is, unless they have purchased cancellation insurance for whatever reason, she said, doing exactly what the name means.

Those who have not purchased travel insurance can still get a refund, Weir notes, because many large credit cards offer some kind of coverage.

“But it depends on what credit card you have and what the benefits are,” she said. “So it’s good to know what your credit card covers for travel cancellation, for travel health, all that.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

The Canadian press