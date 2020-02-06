Inquest launched a fatal tweed helicopter crash

The office of the East Region Coroner is starting an investigation into the deaths of four men who died in December 2017 in a helicopter crash in Tweed.

27-year-old Kyle Shorrock, 26-year-old Jeffrey Howes, 39-year-old James Barager and 26-year-old Darcy Jansen died after their Hydro One helicopter crashed on a construction site on Upper Flinton Road.

A study in Transport Canada, which ended in 2019, showed that a canvas bag hit the tail rotor of the helicopter, causing it to lose control and throw three of the four men out of the plane before it crashed into the ground.

The investigation is mandatory under the Coroners Act and will investigate the circumstances of men’s deaths, with a jury possibly making recommendations on how to prevent further similar tragedies.

A date and location have not been set, but the investigation will be led by Dr. David Eden, with Jai Dhar as the coroner’s counselor.

