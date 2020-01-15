Inquest in February to investigate three prisoners' deaths at EMDC in London

Elgin-Middlesex detention center (free press file photo)

An investigation next month will kill three prisoners at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Center (EMDC), the regional coroner office reported Tuesday.

Floyd Deleary, Justin Thompson and Murray James Davis died of “opiate toxicity” in separate incidents that date back to 2015, Dr. Rick Mann, region in the west of the coroner, in a release. Deleary, 39, died on August 23, 2015; Thompson, 27, died on October 31, 2016; and Davis, 24, died on August 17, 2017.

The investigation will investigate the events surrounding their death and a jury can make recommendations to prevent future deaths.

The investigation is expected to last 12 days and hear about 30 witnesses, the coroner’s office said.

The research starts at 9:00 am on February 24 at the Stoneridge Inn and Conference Center, 6675 Burtwistle Lane in London, with Dr. David Eden as a coroner.

Since 2009, 15 prisoners have died at EMDC. The investigation into five of those deaths has been completed, with juries demanding dozens of improvements in health care and monitoring prisoners in prison.

This is the first time that an investigation has investigated multiple deaths at EMDC; other investigations in Ontario have investigated different prison sentences at the same time.

