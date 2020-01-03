Inmate who escaped from the work team 40 years ago found and back behind bars

Loading...

An inmate who escaped from a South Carolina work team in 1979 has been captured, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

After a meeting on December 28 with police in Dover, Delaware, Jose Chico Romero, 64, gave the authorities a false ID, according to Chrysti Shain, spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

She said he was arrested, prosecuted and released under the name of Arnaldo Figueroa, but his fingerprints later returned with a match for Romero.

He was arrested in Dover on New Year's Day.

Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery in Aiken County when he escaped on December 13, 1979, Shain said.

At the time of his escape, Romero was assigned to a work team in Anderson County and was housed in the former Anderson County Stockade, he said. The building was being used to house short-term local prisoners and SCDC prisoners assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program.

Romero is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on an escape order and has renounced extradition.

He is also accused of public intoxication, prowling, third-degree criminal intrusion, second-degree forgery (four counts), criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from another state, according to Shain.

Once you return to SCDC, Romero must serve the remainder of his original sentence, which is approximately seven years, plus any additional time added for an evasion conviction.

