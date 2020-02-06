Inland saltwater gives homesteaders a headache

Marty Raney will soon regret having tasted the water of this Oregon homesteader. Photo credit: discovery.

Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink. Today’s homestead rescue highlights the importance of viable and drinkable water when Ace Homestead’s Raney clan experts are brought in to help an Oregon family supply contaminated water.

In our exclusive clip we see how the owner brings Marty to a garden hose, where Marty asks if he can take a sip of water. As we quickly learn, this was a very bad idea.

Porous volcanic rock has contaminated the water supply with salt water. The owner asks Marty to try the water after asking, “May I try it?”

“Pretty salty, huh?” Says the homesteader, adding: “Something will happen here, be careful!”

Sure enough, the hose Marty holds after drinking from it bubbles and explodes with muddy copper-colored water. Marty is horrified.

The owner of the homestead says, “I think the salts are likely to corrode the inside of the case …”

Marty looks at him like “What the hell?” And says: And I just tried that?

The homesteader says, “I thought … I wanted to tell you to hurry up.”

That didn’t help. Marty looks at him and says, “Holy Moly!” Then he groups himself and asks the man: “All right, explain the catchment area to me.”

The owner of the homestead explains that in winter the water comes from its roof and shows where it happens.

Marty still looks like he’s dealing with a little newbie: “Well, it’s not winter … how much is in there?

The homesteader looks a bit embarrassed at this point and says, “I would say that there are maybe 1500 gallons put together at the moment.”

Marty says, “So we have about 1,500 gallons of water on the farm … are there other ways you can catch water here?”

The homesteader says no, that’s all water.

Dirty water shortage

The Raneys, led by Patriarch Marty Raney, are helping this couple in Oregon with a poisonous salt water well contaminated with Pacific ocean water. You are thirsty and desperate for a viable and drinkable water source.

The Oregon homestead is located in a subterranean storage made of water or aquifer made of porous volcanic rock, through which the seawater enters the interior.

The aggravation of the problem, excessive tapping and lack of rain reduced the freshwater supply to the aquifer and led to the takeover of the salt water.

Marty needs clay to build a huge pond, and Matt has to build a large-scale solar system to actually disinfect the water filled with brackish water and minerals.

He says, “You need about a hundred thousand gallons a year to live properly … a few animals, a garden, these homesteaders are ninety-nine thousand gallons short. They run dry. “

The show shows the three Raneys, Marty, Misty and Matt, who work together to solve seemingly insurmountable problems for homesteads, from structural problems to infestations.

Exclusive preview of Homestead Rescue:

Watch Marty Raney try first, and then explain that the season and the time require that you take immediate action to resolve this salty dilemma before the uninterrupted rains for the Pacific Northwest fall and winter seasons begin:

Homestead Rescue will air on Discovery on Thursday at 8 p.m.