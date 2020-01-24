Injury bug has decimated the Nuggets schedule

January 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

After surviving almost half of the season without major injuries, the luck of Denver Nuggets as a team ends.

Denver rarely had a player miss time for the first 30 games or so, but now the Nuggets are staring at being able to be without three of their starters for a good deal of the season with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap making them all have different ailments.

In addition, Mason Plumlee landed awkwardly on his right leg against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will now be released for 2-4 weeks. To make matters worse, after the Nuggets had defeated the Timberwolves, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he didn’t think Will Barton III would play the tip either.

Now, with another bad luck, Michael Porter Jr. is coming. from a missed game against the Houston Rockets after tweaking his back during warm-up, as reported by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

So after being injured for a while, the Nuggets now have five of their top-seven players in the injury report and Barton has his own problems.

Having said all this, let’s take a closer look at each player and their respective issue.

Jamal Murray – sprain left ankle

On January 15, the Nuggets fought with the Charlotte Hornets in Denver, but just before half-time Murray fell into a heap in front of the Hornets bench as he crawled on the floor, writhing in pain.

Murray did not return for the second half against the Hornets because he received an X-ray on his left ankle that came back negative. That meant Murray didn’t break or break a bone in his left leg, but there was still concern about how serious the ankle sprain could have been.

After a week and further testing, Murray’s ankle injury is less worrying than it was the night of the injury, team sources told Mile High Sports. According to those sources, Murray has a low ankle sprain. There is no set timetable for his return, but the Nuggets organization is not worried about his ankle issue, which is good news given Murray’s pain after the injury and the fact that he didn’t put any weight on his left leg at all at the time.

Before attacking the New Orleans Pelicans on January 24, Murray had missed four consecutive games and their matchup would be his fifth officially listed as out on Thursday afternoon.

Murray has had several ankle problems in his past, so the Nuggets plan to be extremely careful with his rehabilitation. To paraphrase Malone again on media day, the Nuggets are not only preparing for just 82 games this year; they prepare for 110 games.

Because of their post-season ambitions, it is more likely that the Nuggets will take an extremely cautious approach with Murray. As mentioned above, there is no set timetable for his return, but I would speculate that Murray will probably not play until February arrives, if not later.

Gary Harris – correct adductor voltage

Harris’s addition to the Nuggets injury report was far from unexpected, despite the fact that there was not a single moment when it was clear that Harris was hurting herself.

At first it was a left shin injury that made him bump, but now his ailment is something completely different, yet alarmingly predictable.

Prior to Harris’s final addition to the injury report, there were a few moments when he looked like he was experiencing some sort of injury. He reached out to his groin or other parts of his lower body during the games and shivered from time to time in pain. Eventually, Harris finally appeared in the Nuggets injury report with an injury that has become an annual transition ritual for Denver – an adductor stress.

A quick Google search will tell you that an adductor tension is when the muscles in the groin are torn or torn. So basically this is a muscle problem in the groin.

Muscle injuries from adductors have become more and more common in the National Basketball Association in recent years, and one important reason for that is how much more lateral movements are needed to defend in this age of NBA basketball. Defenders no longer only monitor players one-on-one in the post. Now they are fighting through multiple screening actions, switching to screens, covering the floor to be disruptive and using many more lateral movements that directly lead to this type of injury. That could be a reason why Harris is dealing with his second addiction injury alongside Barton, Plumlee, and Juancho Hernangomez, all of whom have their own adductors in recent seasons.

Just over a year ago – back on December 3, 2018 – Harris suffered a so-called groin injury that was eventually diagnosed as (surprise, surprise) a correct adductor tension. Now Harris has to deal with exactly the same problem on the same leg. That injury caused Harris to miss 16 of the next 20 games from Denver in 2018-19.

There is no set timetable for Harris’s return to the floor for the Nuggets, but Malone has said he is closest to all of Denver’s injured players. Moreover, Harris has been upgraded from dubious against the Rockets to dubious in the upcoming game of Denver with the Pelicans, which speaks about the fact that Harris is making progress.

For Harris, who has treated 12 different lower body injuries of varying severity in the last 24 months – problem with the right foot, sprain of the left ankle, sprain / right knee of the knee, tension of the left hamstring, pain of the left ankle, hip issue of the left, hamstring tightness, two adductors to the right, contination of the tibia and pain in the left ankle – this injury is more severe than diagnosis.

Harris lost weight this season and worked on his off-season training program to try to stay healthy. Unfortunately, that did not lead to the desired results. Harris has already had problems this year with ankle, shin and adductors and the Nuggets are barely halfway through the season.

At the moment it becomes almost impossible to prevent Harris from being labeled as vulnerable. Almost all of his injuries have existed in the lower half of his body and they seem inexorable. Although it would be foolish to say that Harris never knows what his injury issues are, facts must be considered facts and Harris’s lower body has not allowed him to stay on the ground regularly for the Nuggets.

Paul Millsap – bruising / sprain left knee

On December 20, Millsap and Murray bumped into a play and their knees hit each other, which led to a considerable amount of pain for both parties involved.

Although Murray could (usually) shake off the knee pain, Millsap could not. He tried to push the issue through, but in the end the disease got worse and worse after pushing too hard until Millsap was shut down for an unknown time.

“I should probably have arranged and sat down and made sure it was good then,” said Millsap on January 10. “So now it has a small persistent effect and there are some small things going on.”

On the same day that Millsap spoke with the media, his first diagnosis of a left knee bruise was updated to a left knee bruise / sprain. The reason for the update is because his injury has gone past a simple deep bruise and has gone to a sprain, believe it or not.

A sprain is more worrying than a bruise. Contusions need time to heal, but they rarely require a month or two before they are 100% healthy again. On the other hand, a sprain means that the tissue or ligaments that connect his knee are wounded, torn, or torn.

If Millsap had undergone a serious sprain that required surgery or some other type of intensive rehabilitation, there would have been an official update of its status by now, so it seems that the extremely serious options have been excluded, but that has not been confirmed and just a well-educated guess.

Only time will tell when Millsap is back on the ground for the Nuggets.

Mason Plumlee – right cube-shaped injury

When Plumlee went to a rebound and landed awkwardly on his right foot against Minnesota, there was immediate concern.

On the landing, Plumlee’s foot rolled quite well over himself, but somehow Plumlee could still play in the second half. Although he played in the second half after being injured, he could not prevent him from ending up on the Nuggets injury report the next day with what is called a straight-cube injury.

A quick Google search will tell you that the cube exists in the middle of the foot, so even though it looks like Plumlee rolled his ankle, this is actually a foot issue. From the moment of diagnosis, Plumlee is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with his injury, which is extremely worrying for the Nuggets.

Plumlee is the only other real center on the Nuggets selection except Jokic and without him the Denver selection became considerably less complete.

Without him in rotation, the Nuggets have no backup center on the roster. Normally a combination of Millsap and Jerami Grant can sustain the Nuggets, but with Millsap’s injury, Denver Grant had to start with a power forward that left its bench without a center or power forward.

Against the Rockets, the Nuggets played Juancho Hernangomez in power and tried to give Jarred Vanderbilt minutes in the middle, but it is extremely difficult to expect sustained productivity from Vanderbilt, who logged a total of 90 minutes during his career at NBA level . Moreover, this season Hernangomez struggles to find a rhythm and shoots only 34.5% of the field and a cheeky 26% of the three-point range.

With Plumlee out, the Nuggets have quite a few problems to solve and very few resources to get the job done. It is safe to say that Denver hopes that Plumlee, an NBA ironman, can return sooner rather than later.

Michael Porter Jr. – backache

When the name of Michael Porter Jr. if the work is “back”, this will immediately cause an alarm.

Porter underwent one operation in college in his only year, leaving all but three of the University of Missouri games missing. Then the same number prevented him from playing on his pro day in the run-up to the draft, which was the cause of his fall from a likely top-three pick to the Nuggets with the 14th selection. The Nugget immediately brought Porter into contact with their medical staff and found that an extra back operation was needed to solve his problem, so he missed his entire smoking season.

Now Porter – well, was – finally healthy and thriving on the field with the Nuggets, but when he finally tweaked his back during the warm-up before he took on the rockets. Denver chose to exercise maximum caution and was at risk of injuring him instead.

According to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, Porter’s tweak in his back was not where his previous operation was, which is encouraging news. He felt uncomfortable in the upper part of his back and after missing the matchup with the Rockets, Porter is doubtful to play the day before fighting the Pelicans.

It is likely that Porter will be fine and will be back soon, but expect the Nuggets to be extremely careful anyway. Now that everyone has seen how deadly Porter can be, the Nuggets have no interest in jeopardizing their future.

Will Barton III – general pain

When Malone told reporters after the Denver battle with Minnesota that he didn’t think Barton would play, it came as a surprise. Barton had not been in the injury report at all and enjoyed a career year after all the struggles he had endured a year ago.

After Malone’s comments, Barton told Mile High Sports by text message that he is not dealing with a particular injury, but that he is only experiencing general pain due to a large minute load. With so many injuries, Barton is used to wearing a lot of hats for the Nuggets. One reason for that is that Barton plays 37.5 minutes per game during the last four games of Denver.

Barton has been Denver’s most solid contribution throughout the season and has succeeded in fulfilling every role that the Nuggets demand of him, but asking him to play almost 40 minutes a night while dealing with fatigue is a high demand for him . That is why Malone said he was not sure if he would play and that is why he has never been in the Nuggets injury report.

Yet the Nuggets need someone to perform and Barton has done his best, regardless of the less than ideal conditions around Denver. In the last four games, the Nuggets have an offensive rating of 113.9 with him on the floor and an offensive rating of 98.1 with him out. That corresponds to Denver with a net rating of -12.6 when seated. Now that Murray and Harris have hurt, the Nuggets desperately need more perimeter makers. With both out for the foreseeable future, Barton is truly their only creator on the grand piano. That is why the Denver offense improves so much with him and falls off a cliff without him.

Barton is not someone who shuns playing time, regardless of how many minutes he has played in the past week, which is a great sign for a Nuggets team who desperately needs him to keep fighting because of the tiredness of playing so many roles in the first half of the season.