Injured walk rescued from the forest by first responders from Lynnfield

Firefighters, police and rescue teams were able to rescue an injured person from a wooded area after breaking his ankle while walking on Saturday morning. The fire and police departments of Lynnfield received a call at about 3 a.m. and reported an injured hiker in the woods of the Bow Ridge Reservation, located behind the Lynnfield Commons apartment complex on Route 1. The first responders found the hiker, who sustained a leg injury, and two other hikers about half a mile in the forest, according to Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis. Essex County Technical Rescue Team was called to help with the rescue efforts due to the steep, rocky and icy terrain. “It was very difficult terrain, very cold tonight. The patient was in the forest for about three or four hours, (so) he is cold,” Davis said. “Our rescuers are very cold (and) we had to turn rescuers in and out.” The injured hiker was taken out of the forest in a stable condition and transported by Atlantic Ambulance to an area hospital. There has been no update on his condition. The Wakefield fire brigade provided assistance with the rescue scene, while the Middleton fire brigade and Peabody provided station coverage for Lynnfield.

