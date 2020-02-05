Injured fans react to Selena Gomez’s beauty line

Singer Selena Gomez made a big announcement this week – she’s launching a makeup line! It’s called Rare Beauty and is expected to be available in North American Sephora stores this summer.

“Rarity means feeling good,” said the singer about the brand name. “I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.” She also has a new album and song called Rare.

Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years now and can officially say that Rare Beauty is coming to @ sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a little taste. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/fWZQqyqrW9

– Selena Gomez (@selenagomez), February 4, 2020

What do fans think of Selena Gomez’s makeup line?

There have been some mixed reactions from fans on social media after Selena made the announcement on Tuesday. Some users complained that there were too many celebrity makeup brands, asking if Selena had shown enough interest in beauty to justify launching her own line.

I’m so sorry, but why the hell do all these celebrities want makeup brands? I have never seen Selena Gomez express interest in makeup

– Penny Proud (@__kgreene__) February 4, 2020

if you read, selena gomez is fine. It seems nice.

But under what authority is she trying to sell me makeup?

Someone PUHLEEZE wakes me when the entire trend “Every celebrity gets a make-up line” is over. Thank you pic.twitter.com/e4XQImqaUO

– spektader⁷ (@spektader) February 4, 2020

I said what I said about Selena … WHEN DID YOU EVER TAKE A LOOK?!? When did you ever see her ?! CASH GRAB !!! That’s what that is … I said what I said …!

– LVNDRBEAUTY (@lvndrbeauty) February 4, 2020

Selena Gomez, who founds her own makeup line, is so unnecessary. I don’t even hate, I’ve never seen the poor girl with the battered face in my life. She just adds a red lip and calls it a day 😑✌🏽

– 🐘 ☾ (@younggimpinn) February 5, 2020

We’re not ungrateful, but she’s also a singer, you know? Her happiness is important, but we only want the minimum of a singer: to sing. Even if it’s live on Instagram. We have been waiting for music for almost 5 years. At least her wealth is increasing as we now watch the makeup tutorial.

– Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) February 4, 2020

Some called it a “robbery of money” while others argued that Selena’s makeup wasn’t interesting enough for her to want to wear her things. Then there are the fans who wish that she would concentrate more on her music instead of venturing into new areas.

It is worth noting that Selena has some experienced makeup professionals on her team for this project. WWD indicates that it is working with former NYX, Hourglass, and Too Faced executives. It is quite impressive.

Some fans remain positive

There was a lot of negativity regarding Selena’s brand, but some fans defended the singer and shared their enthusiasm for the announcement. One user encouraged people to wait until they saw what the line had to offer before making a judgment. Another fan said they would buy “everything” in the series.

Everyone is so crazy about Selena who makes her own line of cosmetics and I really love it when celebrities do it. It makes the mark about the person and I mean if Kylie can and Lady Gaga and Rhianna I think let Selena be in the game

– Echo 🎨💄❄️ (@Xoo_echo) February 5, 2020

Are you really so annoyed that Selena has a makeup brand? Just ignore it … why are you pulling it so badly before you see what it has to offer? I bet as soon as the brand appears in the emails or does a PR search you’ll sing a different tune. 🌚

– mykchicken ⛈ (@glambymykaila) February 5, 2020

Selena comes out with a makeup line, better, I’ll buy the entire collection. I go to sephora and buy everything pic.twitter.com/nYFnmECSKc

– ARSD (@RAREYOONGl) February 4, 2020

Honestly, I can’t believe how Selena can develop so much negativity about her beauty line that she’s obviously very excited? If makeup isn’t part of your cup of tea … just keep going instead of throwing shit on it. It’s as if everything she does isn’t enough for some of you.

– 🕊 (@selenasgirI) February 4, 2020

We’ll have to wait and see if one of Selena’s critics changes his mind when Rare Beauty starts this summer. In the meantime, their new album Rare seems to be doing well. It is their third # 1 album on the Billboard 200 list.

