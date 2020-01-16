Injured baby whale receives antibiotic image to improve grim chances

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Scientists have succeeded in giving an antibiotic to a severely injured newborn whale that they have followed along the coasts of Georgia and Florida, hoping to improve what experts emphasized on Thursday, remain grim opportunities for the endangered marine animal.

A crew of trained specialists came close enough to the injured right whale calf and his mother off the coast of Fernandina Beach, Florida on Wednesday to inject the baby with a syringe fired with an air gun, said Barb Zoodsma, who oversees proper whale recovery program in the US southeast of the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“This is a very valuable animal with an enormous conservation value,” said Hendrik Nollens, a veterinarian who was part of the boat crew. “If we can do something to increase the chances by providing extra coverage (with antibiotics), we have to do that.”

North Atlantic right whales are seriously threatened, with scientists estimating that 400 or fewer still exist. The injured calf was first spotted on January 8 off the coast of Georgia by one of the aerial research teams that fly over the American Southeast coast every winter to find newborn whales swimming with their mothers.

Photographs of the injured calf revealed serious cuts in his mouth and the top of the head near his blow hole, probably made by a boat propeller. There is not much that people can do to help.

But the baby whale seemed to be swimming with his mother more than a week after his wounds were noticed, said Nollens, SeaWorld’s chief veterinarian. That helped experts decide that it was worth giving antibiotics a try.

“This is a serious injury. The odds are still against this animal, “Nollens said.” But on day eight, the fact that the calf is still so normal in appearance that the calf still has a chance. “

The antibiotics should help the whale calf fight infections that could otherwise kill it, Nollens said. Scientists following the newborn whale, however, say that the damage to his mouth can affect the ability to feed, making long-term survival unlikely.

The injured calf is the fourth that has been seen off the Southeast American coast since mid-December. Zoodsma said research teams will continue to search for the injured whale as they run flights to find more mother and calf couples. New updates and photos are shared with vets and other scientists who follow the condition of the injured calf.

Proper whale mortality has been faster than birth in recent years, causing researchers to worry about the chances of survival of the species. Seven correct whale calves were recorded last winter during daily survey flights for Georgia and Florida. In the meantime, at least 10 correct whales were found dead in 2019.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press