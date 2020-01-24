Initial test results show that contamination from Madison Heights Electro-Plating Services has no impact on the water or moves south from the site

LANSING, Mich. – Preliminary test results from drinking water and groundwater, announced on Friday, indicate that pollution from the Madison Heights electrocoating facility will not affect drinking water or cause a shift to the south.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tested the groundwater south of E. 10 Mile Road in Hazel Park – against the direction to the I-696 freeway bank, where contaminants were discovered that trickled onto trichlorethylene (TCE) on the shoulder on December 20 and no hexavalent chrome. Soil sample results from the same locations are pending.

In addition, water systems that draw their water from Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River downstream of the contamination have tested their water as a precaution. The results come from the Grosse Pointe Farms and Wyandotte systems. They contain hexavalent chromium – the chemical that gave the street liquid its green color – which makes up less than 1/1000 of the drinking water standard.

Test results from Madison Heights city water released this morning show that drinking water standards have not been exceeded, a city adviser said. Tests from other water systems are still pending.

In other developments:

The Michigan Department of the Environment, Maritime and Energy (EGLE) took another round of water samples from rainwater channels along 10 Mile Road, I-696, freeway catchment basins and surface waters in Bear Creek on Thursday. These results will be available in early February.

EPA contractors plan to test indoor air in a building next to the electroplating facility next week, including sampling below the building’s 12-inch concrete slab floor.

EPA contractors use hand screws to investigate possible routes of pollutant migration along underground supply corridors.

The EPA engineering teams are continuing to work on a site contaminant removal plan, including site groundwater flow analysis and treatability of the contaminated groundwater to find the best way to remove the pollution.

The EPA reported that a total of 47,825 gallons of contaminated groundwater was collected from sump pumps and vacuum trucks. This liquid is transported to an approved hazardous waste disposal facility.

In developments related to other websites of electroplating owner Gary Sayers, who is in prison for repeated violations of environmental laws:

In Sayers’ Sanilac County, EGLE is expecting samples from three nearby wells that should be available next week. Initial soil and surface water tests showed no evidence that contaminants were deposited on the property. EGLE is attempting to secure access to the property for a more thorough investigation using ground penetrating radar or other methods of finding buried material.

In the Sayers warehouse in Detroit on Commonwealth Street, liquid tests discovered in concrete pits did not show hexavalent chromium, but found other heavy metals. The results of the PFAS tests are analyzed. When these results are known, the contractors empty the pits and transport the liquid for appropriate disposal. EGLE is seeking permission to remove debris from the property to facilitate soil sampling.

EGLE examined another property that formerly belonged to Sayers in Sterling Heights. An on-site visit showed a wooded, empty package with no visible debris. EGLE will also review this site.

The officials also discussed logistics for a public information call about the galvanic services emergency response in Madison Heights, scheduled for Monday, February 3. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madison High School, 915 E. 11 Mile Road. The doors open at 5:30 a.m.

To report environmental emergencies, contact the Pollution Emergency Alerting System hotline (800-292-4706). For information on EGLE programs, contact our Environmental Assistance Center, 800-662-9278, from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

EGLE will publish updates to Electroplating Services / I-696 Incident,

