Initial scenario of COVID-19 verified in Thurston County, NE

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) — General public health officials have confirmed the initially case of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska’s Thurston County.

In accordance to the Northeast Nebraska General public Well being Section, the individual is a male in his 60’s and is a resident of Thurston County.

The health and fitness division claims it has begun an investigation to identify how this individual became uncovered to the virus and establish near contacts who may well need to quarantine and watch for indications.

“The virus proceeds to make its presence recognized in our communities. The range of cases in our point out carries on to improve. It is very important that we don’t forget to use superior social distancing and infection command techniques help slow the unfold of the virus,” claimed Julie Rother, NNPHD Health and fitness Director.

People social distancing methods consist of: