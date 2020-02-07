Iniesta’s incredible praise for Celtic support

ANDES INIESTA talked about his career at the FourFourTwo magazine and the Barcelona legend was reminded of the night his party was defeated in 2012 and surprisingly he likes to talk about that night.

At Celtic’s 125th anniversary, the bhoys welcomed the Catalans to Celtic Park in a Champions League meeting. Something special hung in the air that night. It was wave after wave of Barcelona attacks, but it would be Celtic who took the lead through Victor Wanyama in front of a crazy audience.

With the game still in balance and Celtic defending for their lives, you got the feeling that Barca would achieve their goal, and that is their credit! It came just after Tony Watt entered the playing field and was passed on by Fraser Forster, it was an Xavi error and the youth was on goal, 2-0 Celtic.

As we said, Barcelona got a comforting goal in injury time when they finally passed Fraser Forster, but Celtic would win the day in a special night.

Iniesta remembers well.

He said to FourFourTwo: “I remember that well. One goal from a corner and another on the counter.

“Football is great for such reasons – the team that has the ball or the better players doesn’t always win.

“I will never forget to play against Celtic. The atmosphere is one of the best in the world.

“I was lucky enough to play there several times and it was always so intense.

“It was an honor to play in the midst of such an incredible sound.”