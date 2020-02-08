Ingrid Martz shows her spectacular bikini figure

actress Ingrid Martz gave birth to their first daughter in September 2018, since then they have rarely been seen in a swimsuit, but it was up to her Instagram Profile, where she surprised her fans again by showing her shapely figure.

The soap opera star used her days off to visit the beach, from where she shared a sexy photo with her followers, in which she posed in a sexy sky-blue bikini in front of a mirror, making it clear that she was already doing it completely recovered The sketched silhouette.

This is not the first time that Martz can be seen in tiny clothes because a few months ago she showed her belly marked with a bikini in dark tone for the first time, with which she aroused the flattery and admiration of her fans that she looked gorgeous and radiant months after the birth of hers daughter Martina,

