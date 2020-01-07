Ingredion introduces protein-rich pea ingredient

Loading...

Dive overview:

Ingredion launched Vitessence Pulse 1803, its first pea protein isolate in the pulse protein line, according to Dairy Reporter. The ingredient is at least 80% protein and can be used in dairy and meat alternatives, food and sports bars, powdered and ready-to-drink drinks, and snacks and cakes, according to the publication.

The ingredient also comes in a certified organic version, which Ingredion introduced in March. The Illinois-based company sells these new products to manufacturers with a soft and creamy texture and less raw and green tones than other plant-based solutions.

Severine Bensa, the leader of the regional growth platform for marketing, told Dairy Reporter that pea protein isolate has a higher protein content than protein concentrates and helps manufacturers develop products with sensory properties that are preferred by consumers and high protein claims on packaging. “It also supports manufacturers who want to make ‘vegetarian’ and ‘vegan’ claims and is naturally gluten free,” she said.

Dive Insight:

With this launch of pea protein isolate, Ingredion is expanding its range of vegetable ingredients, an area where there is a lot of market growth. Manufacturers and consumers are looking for products with more proteins, fewer allergens and no gluten, GMOs or animal by-products. This new line can meet those needs.

Aside from its nutritional value and story of origin, Ingredion brings Vitessence Pulse 1803 to market through its performance: “excellent solubility, emulsification and water and oil-bearing capacity.” These are important factors in formulating a wide range of foods and drinks. Including a certified organic option is another smart move of the company, as some consumers look for the USDA Organic seal while shopping and manufacturers want to be sure to meet that demand.

Pea protein has become more popular in recent years, particularly in the meat alternatives segment. According to a recent report from PreScouter, it is the most used vegetable protein source in that area. Next pea protein are rice, soy, potato, mung bean, seaweed and vital wheat gluten.

Vegetable products with pea protein are the Beyond Burger from Beyond Foods and the Lightlife Burger from Maple Leaf Foods in Canada. Lightlife also uses the protein in its minced meat, bratwurst and Italian sausage products. Ripple Foods dairy alternatives and Good Catch Foods fake tuna also depend on pea protein, as well as a variety of protein powders, baked goods and smoothies.

Due to its popularity, there are concerns about the sustainability of pea protein in many forms. While makers of faux beef, chicken, seafood and dairy substitutes continue to look for legume-based protein for their formulations, the question is whether there will be enough pea protein to feed this market growth.

The United States currently covers most of the North American pea protein market, Research and Markets reported. The market value – estimated at $ 8.3 million in 2018 – is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% until 2024. This year, Canada is expected to become the global production leader for the ingredient and produce nearly a third of the global supply . , According to Bloomberg. Thanks to vegetable meat substitutes, the worldwide sale of the protein could quadruple by 2025.

Ingredients suppliers force themselves to meet demand. Cargill has invested in Puris, a producer of pea proteins, while DuPont Nutrition & Health has introduced non-GMO Trupro Nuggets with 70% pea protein. And Roquette is on its way to open the largest pea protein factory in Canada this year in the world.

It is likely that the market will see more of such products in the near future. In 2018 Ingredion increased spending by 14% – to $ 349 million – to focus more on innovations based on vegetable proteins and sugar reduction. It also invested $ 140 million in production facilities in Nebraska and Saskatchewan to produce protein isolates from peas and other pulse-based flour and concentrates.

The Nebraska plant will improve the Vitessence Pulse protein isolation line, while the Saskatchewan project is a joint venture with Verdient Foods and PIC Investment Group. Ingredion said the Canadian plant is being upgraded to produce pulse-based protein concentrates and pea, lentil and broad bean flour for human food applications, so it is likely that the company will soon introduce more plant-based ingredients.

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave a wrong impression of the nature of the investment that Cargill made in Puris. Cargill invested in the Puris company instead of a line of pea protein components called Puris.