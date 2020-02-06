Ingredients receive a boost from the clean label trend, the report says

Dive overview:

A new report from L.E.K. Consulting says suppliers are developing cleaner, more natural solutions to replace artificial food ingredients in response to increasing consumer demand. This evolving space offers an important opportunity for ingredient companies, investors and retailers to jump on the clean label bandwagon, the global management consulting firm said.

Examples of this trend in the industry include Campbell Soup and Kellogg, both of which extracted all artificial flavors and colors from their products, and Ferrero, which contains both the TBHQ preservative and hydrogenated oils from the Butterfinger candy bar, L.E.K. noted.

The report describes innovations that manufacturers use, including gellan, guar, xanthan and acacia gum to replace carrageenan as a thickener and emulsifier; natural fungal inhibitors made with naturally fermented sorbic acid instead of calcium propionate; stevia as a sugar alternative; food enzymes to improve texture, visual appeal, shelf life and health; and processed fruit and vegetable pieces and powders to impart sweetness, color, taste, feeling and nutritional value to foods and beverages.

Dive Insight:

According to an L.E.K. 2018. Survey cited in the report, more than 60% of products search for products with labels that say “no artificial ingredients”, “no preservatives” and “completely natural”. Innova market research from 2018 goes one step further and reports that 91% of American consumers believe that food and beverage outlets with recognizable ingredients are healthier.

It is not surprising that ingredient companies are responding to this trend by introducing innovations with a better chance of being seen as a cleaner label – and possibly attracting more purchasing dollars.

Peter Walter, L.E.K. Director and co-author of the report, said in a release that the key to success and ultimate survival for food ingredient companies is to be aware of these recent developments in clean labels.

“And there are many deals for investors. Those in private equity who know where to position themselves to play in the ingredients room will benefit the most,” he said.

Today’s CPG manufacturers are being challenged to be more transparent about their food ingredients because consumers are much more aware of how processed and artificial ones can harm them, the report said. In addition to Campbell Soup and Kellogg, the report from L.E.K. product information efforts to remove artificial ingredients from Mondelez and Nestlé, as well as from the restaurant chains of Panera and Jimmy John’s.

These are not the only major food companies that go in this direction. Hershey has committed to favoring simpler ingredients, responsible procurement and transparency in its products, and Mars announced a five-year strategy in 2016 to trade artificial flavors with more sustainable products.

While consumers avoid artificial ingredients and use more clean label products, they also don’t want the familiar products they like to taste different. This is another obstacle for food producers because reformulations take time and cost money – and the result may not be exactly the same as the original.

General Mills learned this the hard way when it introduced natural colors in its Trix recipe for cereals in 2016. Some fans were not satisfied with the relatively boring grain for a long time. As a result, the company returned the artificially colored version the following year and made it available together with the naturally colored version.

Chances are that the clean label trend will continue because most consumers prefer fewer and more natural ingredients with names they can understand – and that doesn’t sound like they came from a chemical laboratory. According to an online survey of 3,000 consumers in the US and Europe from Beneo in 2018, clean labels and natural ingredients were more important in making a purchasing decision than brand recognition and product descriptions.