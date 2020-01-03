Informatica appoints first new CEO since becoming private

Loading...

Informatica announced Thursday that it will hand over the company's reins to Amit Walia, who has been designated as its new CEO.

He will assume the position of Anil Chakravarthy, who led the cloud data management software company since it was acquired by the private equity firm Permira and the Investment Board of the Canada Pension Plan for $ 5.3 billion in 2015.

Walia joined the company in 2013 and was recently its President of Products and Marketing, where he was responsible for its product strategy, product management, product development, user experience, strategic ecosystem strategy and global marketing function.

Prior to that, Walia was executive vice president and product director of Informatica and previously held various leadership positions at Symantec, Intuit and McKinsey. He also spent the first part of his career working for Tata Group and Infosys Technologies in India.

"I am honored to serve as CEO during this extraordinary era of digital transformation, as Informatica is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this change and help customers unleash the power of data," said Walia.

Informatica also announced a series of other organizational changes on Thursday, with the company to expand Tracey Newell's role from being president of Global Field Operations to president of Global Field Operations and Marketing. According to Informatica, this will make all the company's customers face the marketing functions under a single organization.

In addition, Vineet Walia, senior vice president and chief information officer of Informatica, has been promoted to executive vice president. As executive vice president, he will continue to work closely with the board and leadership team to develop the Informatica strategy, ensure the execution of critical initiatives and boost value creation.

Last month, Informatica updated its intelligent data platform with tools to track data lineage, catalog information in various ecosystems and automation and artificial intelligence to improve customer records.

Informatica updates came a week after the company expanded a partnership with Amazon Web Services to support the cloud giant and data lake databases and data storage services.

