InfluxDB goes live on Google Cloud

In a highly anticipated step, time-consuming database provider InfluxDB announced the general availability of its managed cloud service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The highlights of the release are that the offer is serverless and that it is part of the open source umbrella from GCP with uniform billing and support, and integration with other parts of the Google cloud portfolio, including Cloud Bigtable and PubSub, plus Stack driver for monitoring .

InfluxDB has been quite public about the rollout of the second generation public cloud, announced its strategy last spring and went live on the AWS market last fall. This is not the first restart in the cloud for Influx, because the first iteration took place on the old platform and was not without a server. The new 2.0 platform, still in beta, was a major re-architecture of the database, with the query language disconnected from the database and replaced by a more visually oriented, and all open source projects related to the database being consolidated into a uniform API.

And it is a market that is still disrupted. We reviewed the competition last spring. Amazon’s own entry Timestream, for example, is still in preview more than a year after it was first rolled out. GCP offers an opportunity to use a wider stack. Data can be drawn from Bigtable, while PubSub can be used as a source and an outlet for InfluxDB data.

The InfluxDB 2.0 service, which is now live on AWS and GCP, is built from the ground up as a true cloud native and runs as a stateful application within Kubernetes. This enables the platform to work serverless, which can be a major advantage, because time series data is often associated with use cases that have very spikey workloads.

This year, InfluxDB will finally herald the full global release of the 2.0 platform and provide a more convenient way to package Flux artifacts such as code, dashboard, or warning rules for execution. We are still waiting for the moment when InfluxDB 2.0 goes live on Azure, as the offer there is still the platform of the first generation.