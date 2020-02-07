Influenza is all the rage in Detroit Metro

DETROIT – The doctors in Metro Detroit said we still had the flu under control, but that’s not the only disease we have to worry about.

The flu season is in full swing and doctors are constantly seeing cases of Influenza A and Influenza B. There are also many other diseases that are in circulation.

Wayne County:

Influenza A & B

stomach virus

RSV

sore throat

bronchitis

Pink eye

colds

Oakland County:

Influenza A & B

RSV

stomach virus

sore throat

Pink eye

colds

Washtenaw County:

Influenza A & B

sore throat

RSV

respiratory viruses

Gastrointestinal disease

Monroe County:

Influenza A & B

fever

respiratory diseases

sore throat

Macomb County:

Influenza A & B

stomach virus

sore throat

Ear Infection

Sinus infection

Livingston County:

Influenza A & B

sore throat

respiratory diseases

Due to concerns about the Corona virus outbreak in China, there have been many questions about face masks. If you have a respiratory virus, normal masks can keep you from spreading an infection to people. If you are not sick, you should not use a mask for other hygiene measures such as hand washing.

