Influenza is all the rage in Detroit Metro

DETROIT – The doctors in Metro Detroit said we still had the flu under control, but that’s not the only disease we have to worry about.
The flu season is in full swing and doctors are constantly seeing cases of Influenza A and Influenza B. There are also many other diseases that are in circulation.
Wayne County:
- Influenza A & B
- stomach virus
- RSV
- sore throat
- bronchitis
- Pink eye
- colds
Oakland County:
- Influenza A & B
- RSV
- stomach virus
- sore throat
- Pink eye
- colds
Washtenaw County:
- Influenza A & B
- sore throat
- RSV
- respiratory viruses
- Gastrointestinal disease
Monroe County:
- Influenza A & B
- fever
- respiratory diseases
- sore throat
Macomb County:
- Influenza A & B
- stomach virus
- sore throat
- Ear Infection
- Sinus infection
Livingston County:
- Influenza A & B
- sore throat
- respiratory diseases
Due to concerns about the Corona virus outbreak in China, there have been many questions about face masks. If you have a respiratory virus, normal masks can keep you from spreading an infection to people. If you are not sick, you should not use a mask for other hygiene measures such as hand washing.
