Influenza Diseases Obstruct Emergency Services

Updated: 7:07 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

WAS AN UPTICK. THIS IS CAUSING THE GROWTH OF THE HOSPITAL. FOR THIS SEASON, DISEASE CONTROL CENTERS ESTIMATE UP TO 9.1 MILLION PEOPLE ARE INFLUENZA DISEASE. MORE THAN 7,200 ARE DEAD AT THE NATIONAL SCALE. INFLUENZA CASES IN THE BRIGHAM AND WOMEN EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE DOCTORS TREATING IN THE CORRIDOR. >> WE HAVE TO KEEP PEOPLE IN THE WAITING ROOM. PATIENTS ARE TREATED IN THE CORRIDORS. >> THE INFLUENZA IS TREATABLE. NOT ALL WITH A FEVER MUST GO TO THE EMERGENCY. WHO SHOULD LEAVE? >> PEOPLE WITH CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE. PEOPLE HAVE A LUNG DISEASE. PREGNANT WOMEN. BREATHLESSNESS. THIS MAY INDICATE A SECONDARY PNEUMONIA. PEOPLE WHO ARE SERIOUSLY DEHYDRATED. >> SKIP THE EMERGENCY IN FAVOR OF TELEHEALTH AND CLINICS MINIMIZES YOUR WAITING TIMES. >> THEIR DOCTOR MAY BE ABLE TO CALL IN AN ORDER WITHOUT FACE TO FACE. >> YOU CAN ALSO RECOVER WITH REST AND FLUIDS. DR. YOU PROPOSE TO STAY WITHOUT WORK FOR FIVE TO SEVEN DAYS – PHYSICIANS SUGGEST THAT YOU STAY WITHOUT WORK FOR FIVE TO SEVEN DAYS. >> ANOTHER ADVOCACY FOR EMPLOYERS WILL NOT ALWAYS REQUIRE A WORK NO. SOMETIMES PATIENTS ARE SEEKING EMERGENCY CARE WITH THIS MAIN OBJECTIVE. >> THE VACCINE IS 16% EFFECTIVE IN A GOOD YEAR. IT ALWAYS REDUCES YOUR SAY – YOUR SYMPTOMS. In the past five seasons, 2017 has been the worst. It’s too early to say how or

The number of adults diagnosed with influenza has risen sharply in the past two weeks and contributes to overcrowding in hospital waiting rooms.

