Infinity Ward extends Season 1 for Modern Warfare and announces that Crossbow will be added to the game

Infinity Ward has announced on its blog that the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be extended until February 11th.

“There will be a variety of new items and challenges in the next few weeks, including an in-game challenge to earn the new crossbow weapon, newly mixed game modes, new playlists, and more to discover in the store. “

“To make room for all of these activities, we’re going to extend the first season once. It now ends on February 11th. During this time, 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression will be available to help you complete the process and prepare for an exciting second season. “

However, Infinity Ward has promised that as the season progresses, new challenges, shuffled game modes, new playlists, and more are on the way.

As mentioned above, new challenges will find their way into the video game, starting with a brand new challenge that will reward players with a brand new weapon, the crossbow. Yes, that’s right, a brand new weapon will arrive at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the coming weeks and players will have to face an in-game challenge to get it.

In addition to a variety of new items and challenges, Infinity Ward has also announced that there will be 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression to help you complete your officer ranks and levels and prepare for the highly anticipated second season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on all platforms. Are you excited about a new weapon that will be added to Modern Warfare? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news, including updates for Season 2 of Modern Warfare.

Source: Activision blog