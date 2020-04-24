Infiniti offers everything, offering 0% financing for up to 6 years and remote delivery

A number of coronaviruses do not allow customers to leave the showrooms, and a number of automakers offer very attractive incentives.

The latest is Infiniti, which offers high-quality US buyers 0% interest financing for 72 months on any 2020 model. The offer will run until June 30, and customers can defer payments for 90 days.

Because most showrooms are closed due to a pandemic, Infiniti is pushing for online sales and notes that most dealers are “offering remote delivery of new vehicles to customers’ homes using CDC recommendations.”

The offer comes after Infiniti survived a rough first quarter, thanks in part to a coronavirus pandemic. In the first three months of the year, sales decreased by 25.5% to 25,558 units. In each model, there is a decrease, except for the QX50, which is 16.4% more than in the first quarter of 2019.

Of course, if you are in the market for a new car, they have many offers. GM, Ford and FCA receive 0% funding for 84 months on individual models.

Deals on luxury cars are a little less generous, but Mercedes offers 0% financing for a range of models for up to 36 months. Lexus customers can receive 0% financing for 60 months on individual cars, while Audi offers 0% financing for all 2019 models for up to 66 months.