Inexperienced Bay Packers bolster offense, draft Boston Faculty functioning again in 2nd spherical of NFL draft

SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 02: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles drags Eric Coley #34 of the Syracuse Orange as Coley tends to make the tackle for the duration of the next quarter at the Provider Dome on November 2, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Photos) *** Area Caption *** AJ Dillon Eric Coley
Eco-friendly BAY — The Green Bay Packers extra a further piece to the offensive side of the ball in the 2nd round of the NFL draft. The team selected Boston Higher education operating back again A.J. Dillon with the 62nd total choose.
Dillon averaged 5.2 yards for every have in excess of 3 seasons at Boston University. The junior ran for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns whilst catching 21 passes — two for touchdowns.
He will join a handful of managing backs on a crew that consists of previous Eco-friendly Bay draftees Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Dexter Williams.