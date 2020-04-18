Industry launches the Furlong Factor Welfare Race competition in an effort to raise funds with the main prize up for grabs

FANCY yourself as a singer? Well, no need to search anymore.

Racing Welfare has launched ‘Furlong Factor’ in an effort to raise funds for an emergency appeal of £ 500,000 as a coronavirus bites the entire sport.

1

There is an incredible trip to the Arc for grabs and £ 1,500 for the winning solo artist, duet or even group.

Anyone from the industry may enter – whether from the media, the grounds, males, or administrators.

All you need to do is put your cassette in a charity. The heating takes place between April 19 and May 4 with the final set taking place on May 9, where Tote will open the market. What is not liked?

Sky Sports Racing and Great British Racing will cover this event and it is hoped that a lot of funds can be raised in difficult times for many people in this sport.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJmycEss81Q [/ embed]

To enter Furlong Factor contestants only need to record themselves singing on their cellphones and send their video emails to communications@racingwelfare.co.uk or send via WhatsApp to 07970 631170.

Anyone who wants to enter now has 9 days to plan, practice and submit their videos and entries for the competition will be closed on Friday 24 April.

Full details on how to enter and all terms and conditions are on the Racing Welfare website: www.racingwelfare.co.uk/furlong-factor.