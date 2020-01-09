Loading...

TORONTO – The industrial sector contributed to Canada’s leading stock index getting higher in late morning trading, while the energy sector and oil prices fell in the midst of what seemed to ease tensions between the US and Iran.

The S&P / TSX index increased by 64.35 points to 17,232.17.

In New York, the industrial average of Dow Jones rose by 179.54 points to 28,924.63. The S&P 500 index increased by 19.10 points to 3,272.15, while the Nasdaq composite increased by 77.69 points to 9,206.93.

The Canadian dollar was traded Wednesday for 76.39 cents US compared to an average of 76.77 cents US.

The crude oil contract in February decreased by 40 cents to US $ 59.21 per barrel and the natural gas contract in February increased by 0.1 cents to US $ 2.14 per mmBTU.

The gold contract in February decreased by US $ 11.30 to US $ 1,548.9 per ounce and the copper contract in March decreased by 0.30 cents to US $ 2.81 per pound.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)

The Canadian press