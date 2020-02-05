Indispensable macOS security, productivity and performance tools

If, like me, your main work machine is a Mac, you must have it ready for anything that can deliver life and work on it. This means that apps and utilities are available for the right performance, security and productivity.

Must read: Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best earbuds you can buy, but for the wrong reasons

I was a Google Authenticator user, but this 2FA app (2-Factor Authentication) is old and has a number of limitations, so I switched to Authy. Authy is great because it works on almost every device and platform, and allows me to keep a backup of my codes, which is very useful when changing devices.

Best of all, it’s free!

$ 0 at Authy

CleanMyMac X is without a doubt the best way to rid your Mac of the digital waste it accumulates, allowing you to free up storage space and even speed things up.

I am always surprised by his ability to look for digital junk that would otherwise be buried deep in the guts of the operating system.

$ 30 at MacPaw

My job is to take countless screen shots every week and none of the tools and utilities I’ve tried – even those built into macOS – come close to the power and flexibility of SnagIt.

With this tool I can not only make all kinds of screen shots – from simple captures to complex things like sliding windows and the like – it also has powerful editing tools to help me prepare those screen shots for posting on the web or for publishing publications.

$ 25 at TechSmith

Parallels Toolbox is a set of easy-to-use tools that streamline all the routine computing tasks you perform many times a day and turn them into actions that you can perform with a click or two, dramatically increasing productivity.

With this package of tools you can perform various tasks, from creating animated GIFs from videos to changing images in batches.

$ 20 at Parallels

Dear Mac browser. Yes, it eats quite a few system resources, but it is solid, even with dozens of open tabs, and the ability to expand its capabilities with extensions makes it a powerful web browser platform.

$ 0 at Google

Surfing the internet without a VPN leaves a digital footprint that others can use to track you down. With a VPN you can step over the geographical barriers that some people want to place around content. Moreover, a good VPN can keep you safe when you have access to the internet via wired and wireless networks that you do not manage.

After testing many VPN offers, I decided to use Freedome because it offered good security and a high degree of reliability at a reasonable price.

$ 35 with F-Secure

Although Time Machine is good for performing local backups, it is also a good idea to have an up-to-date offsite backup and I have discovered that Backblaze offers the best combination of value, storage space and performance.

$ 6 at Backblaze

I love this app because it allows me to find a lot of system information!

iStat menus is an advanced Mac system monitor that covers a huge range of statistics, from system temperatures to CPU performance.

With iStat menus you have a lot of important and useful information at your fingertips.

$ 12 at Bjango

Amphetamine is a small app that lives in your menu bar and lets you quickly and easily ignore your energy saving settings and keep your Mac awake.

If you need a simple on / off switch for the energy settings, this is your app. Need more control over energy-saving functions? This is also your app!

$ 0 at the Mac App Store

After trying many different solutions, Parallels Access is my favorite method of accessing my systems remotely. With Parallels Access I can connect to my Mac (or PC) from almost any device and work with the applications and files on that system as if I was behind it.

This has been an absolute lifesaver for those times that I have left an important file on my computer at home or in the office.

$ 20 at Parallels

Although the tool built into macOS can do a reasonable job with some compressed file archives, the Unarchiver has you covered, regardless of which crazy file format you are dealing with.

It opens frequently used formats such as Zip, RAR, 7-zip, Tar, Gzip and Bzip2, more obscure formats such as StuffIt, DiskDoubler, LZH, ARJ and ARC, and can extract files from ISO and BIN images.

It can also extract files from some Windows .EXE files.

It is an excellent tool that I use regularly!

$ 0 in the Mac App Store

Also see: