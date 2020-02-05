Indispensable gadgets for your office or workplace

Having “the right tool for the job” can make the difference. The right tools are not only a pleasure to use, they can also help you be more productive and efficient.

I have had an old Brother labeler for years, but recently I came across a video on YouTube of productive electronics YouTuber Big Clive with the updated Brother labelers aimed at electricians and other professionals who have to print labels, and I needed one!

Not only does this labeler print laminated labels of amazing quality, it can print a variety of different labels and you can even get special shrink-wrap labels.

A brilliant piece of kit!

$ 153 at Amazon

I have tested the Firewalla Blue for a while now and it is a very versatile package. Firewalla is an all-in-one, simple and powerful firewall that connects to your router. And it’s really that simple … connect it and you’re done!

It comes in two flavors, Blue and Red, with 500 Mbit and 100 Mbit processing power respectively.

Firewalla is packed with functions for a small box:

Protects your devices against cyber attacks

Advanced insights into your network

Protects your personal and business data

Dynamic content filtering

Monitor and manage internet use

Blocks unwanted ads

Built-in VPN server and VPN client

$ 179 at Firewalla

Great, not only to prevent keys and ID badges from getting lost, but also a very handy way to keep things like flashlights within reach. I have been using it for a few months now and it has really revolutionized the way I carry my keys, and it has become out of place keys!

$ 13 at Amazon

This is one of those things that I was skeptical at first about – an airline link made into a key ring. This works well with the KEY-BAK SECURIT XD retractable key holder and offers a super-handy, but safe, quick-release key ring.

They are not cheap, but are infinitely better than the cheaper quick fasteners I have tried. I actually trust these with my keys!

$ 8 at Amazon

Oh, I love this simple piece of kit.

The MagSafe connectors from days gone by have saved me hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, of repairs and new MacBooks by preventing my expensive but fragile laptop from being dragged to the ground by my occasional chimp-like clumsiness. But my MagSafe MacBooks grew old and I eventually had to upgrade to a newer model with USB-C connectors.

Fragile USB-C connectors. USB-C connectors that hold enough so that my MacBook can be pulled off a table and placed in the cold, indifferent hands of Isaac Newton.

Then a reader pointed me in the direction of the 20-pin USB-C magnetic break-off connector. I was skeptical, not just because they were sold under no-name branding, but also because of the price. $ 25 seemed cheap.

But they are amazing. Fantastic. I have collected a decent collection and they are not only perfect for MacBooks, but for any gadget with a USB-C port. The magnet is strong enough to hold the two parts of the connector securely, but will give way if the cable is pulled hard enough to endanger the connected device.

I recently discovered that there is also a version with a connected USB-C cable if you want a more compact solution.

The adapter supports 100 W (20 V / 5 A) charging, making it perfect for all MacBooks and other laptops and USB-C devices, and even supports up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 4K @ 60Hz video output.

Strongly recommended!

$ 26 at Amazon

I love these because they are so handy to charge – no separate desk charger needed. Capacity seems good, and they are durable, and the perfect solution for those devices that require an AA battery (the company also makes AAA versions that are equally good).

$ 13 at Amazon

I have been using a similar 2-channel oscilloscope for a while and am very happy with it, so when I found a 4-channel version, I thought it was a worthy upgrade.

A great little oscilloscope that is useful for diagnosing problems with low-voltage electrical gadgets. There are better ones there, but they will cost you.

Keep in mind that the documentation for these units is pretty poor, so getting to know how to use them can be a bit of an adventure – Google is your friend – but once you have the basics, it’s pretty simple.

A staple of my repair kit.

$ 190 at Amazon

What I like about the Maker Knife is that it exudes quality. This is not made, it is designed. It is designed to stay closed when you want it, and to open and stay open when you want to use it. The pocket clip keeps the knife safe when it is carried in the pocket, and the finish is durable and will survive daily wearing.

It also comes with a screwdriver for tuning, detailed instructions for tuning the blade, spare screws and a patch for that inevitable cut that you are likely to use.

I also bought ceramic knives. Although these are susceptible to crumbling and breaking, they will last longer for the steel blades for general cutting.

$ 39 with BackerKit

