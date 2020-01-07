Indigenous protesters resisted the LNG pipeline a year after violent deadlock with the police

Loading...

WET’SUWET’S FIRST NATION (NEWS 1130) – The atmosphere is tense and what comes next is uncertain as a northern BC. First Nation marks a year ago that the RCMP raided its LNG protest camp.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says members “defend their sovereign and unaccompanied territories against the effects of resource extraction projects,” including the liquefied natural gas pipeline, which will resume construction in the coming days.

On December 31, 2019, a Prince George judge again issued an order against those who occupy their traditional territory, a decision that, according to UBCIC, is rejected by the heirs of all five Wet’suwet clans.

Tuesday is a year ago that the police are making their way through blockades and checkpoints set up by members of the Laws laws and arresting more than a dozen people.

The anniversary of the violence sparked last January comes when protesters are preparing this week for 12 solidarity events across the country, and now Mounties are armed with the ability to enforce the court order until Friday.

The dramatic scene that followed in 2019 came after a judge gave a new order and the police refused reports suggesting that the RCMP tried to prevent media and the public from reporting on the unfolding situation.

However, new details have emerged that fill a number of gaps about what exactly took place on January 7, 2019. Only last December did a UK-based document reveal documents proving that the RCMP had requested permission for lethal violence and had been prepared to use snipers a year ago with the stalemate.

What happened condemned the indigenous leaders and attracted international attention.

Coastal GasLink, formerly TransCanada Pipelines Ltd., is building a $ 6.2 billion natural gas pipeline that extends 670 kilometers from northeast B.C. to a liquefied natural gas plant in Kitimat.

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 of the chosen First Nations councils along the route, despite hereditary leaders that the project has no authority without their consent.

Meanwhile, Coastal GasLink says that the Unist’ots – a smaller group within the Wet Netset’s First Nation – have said it wants to end an agreement that has allowed the LNG company access.

The judge who confirmed the order on 31 December has acknowledged that the area in question is unknown and no treaty has been signed with laws.

– With files from The Canadian Press