Indigenous leaders should have keys to 100 Wellington, says the Metis leader

OTTAWA – The National Council of Metis wants to get its own key for a building opposite Parliament Hill that has been designated as an area for indigenous people.

The leaders of the National Council of Metis, the Assembly of First Nations and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami met in Ottawa last week to discuss the status of the former US embassy building in 100 Wellington St..

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2017 to dedicate the building to indigenous peoples in Canada.

David Chartrand of the National Council of Metis says that he told his co-leaders how he recently tried to show the building to a delegation of Metis citizens, but had to send requests to various federal officials before he finally entered – a process that he found frustrating.

Chartrand says that indigenous leaders should not ask permission from federal bureaucrats to gain access to space, and therefore he wants all three national indigenous organizations to have their own key sets for the building.

There were plans to open the renovated building last summer, but those plans have stalled following calls from the Algonquin Nation to be included in the project as a full and equal partner – ongoing negotiations.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020.

The Canadian press