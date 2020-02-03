Indigenous community boils down to proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Although Kincardine was a “willing host,” the relative proximity of the proposed bunker to the lake elsewhere in Canada and the United States led to a setback. Politicians, environmentalists and dozens of communities have expressed opposition.

Successive federal governments have withheld the final approval. In August 2017, the then environment minister Catherine McKenna paused the process – the latest in a series of project delays – to ensure a buy-in of indigenous people in the area.

The production company, which insisted that the stable rock would safely contain the waste, items such as contaminated reactor components and mops, said it respected SON’s decision.

“OPG will explore other options and work with key stakeholders to develop an alternative site selection process,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG head, in a statement shortly after the vote was announced. “Every new process would involve involvement with indigenous peoples and interested municipalities.”

The apparent end of the road for the project comes shortly after the federally mandated nuclear waste management organization said it was making progress in choosing a location to store millions of much more toxic spent fuel bundles.

The organization, consisting of several nuclear power plant operators, said it had made deals with landowners in South Bruce – about 30 minutes east of Kincardine – with which it could start on-site testing. The only other location that is being considered for high-level waste storage is in Ignace in northern Ontario.

Despite the rejection of OPG’s proposal, the utility said it was planning to continue a relationship “based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust” with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, which is the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation and the Chippewas from Nawash Unceded First Nation.

Chippewas van Saugeen Chief Lester Anoquot called the vote – 170 for and 1,058 against – a “historic milestone and memorable victory” for the community.

“We have worked for years for our right to exercise jurisdiction on our territory and the free, prior and informed consent of our people to be recognized,” Anoquot said. “We did not request that this waste be created and stored on our territory.”

At the same time, Anoquot said, the vote showed that a new solution for the hazardous waste was needed, a process that he thought could take many years.

Ontario is highly dependent on nuclear energy for its electricity, but a permanent storage solution for the increasing amounts of waste now stored above ground has proved elusive. The radioactive material, in particular from used fuel, remains very toxic for centuries.

The program insists that exhaustive science shows that a stable and impenetrable rock repository offers the best solution.

“Permanent and safe removal is the right thing to do for future generations,” Hartwick said.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on February 1, 2020.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press