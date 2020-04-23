Indie Wrestling Firms Kinder To Their Wrestlers Than The WWE

Lots of huge providers have been criticized for their procedure of personnel through the COVID-19 pandemic which includes the WWE. However, NJPW is one of the companies who is becoming hailed for their assistance of their personnel.

In addition to NJPW, even Effect Wrestling and Ring of Honor are kinder to their wrestlers than the WWE.

NJPW Wrestlers Show Their Appreciation Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

Numerous NJPW wrestlers took to Twitter to thank their marketing. Contrary to other promotions this sort of as the WWE, NJPW essentially supports their wrestlers all through the pandemic.

Thought of as one of the very best indie wrestlers, and recognized for his on the web feuds with Seth Rollins, Ospreay took the time to thank his wrestling enterprise.

I’ll say it once. I’ll say it again.

I function for the greatest wrestling firm in the entire world!

God bless @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/JiPAbignD4

— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 18, 2020

Well-regarded wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer also took to social media to acknowledge the attempts of New Japan.

And New Japan and Tanahashi went and New Japan has contracted wrestlers who are compensated, so apart from health and fitness, they fought for the guys in the modest corporations who are poorly struggling. Can you visualize Hogan/Vince likely to Congress to request the governing administration to enable modest firms? https://t.co/q6x3IfIBuu

— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 15, 2020

New Japan also printed an open letter on April 13th, conveying cancelled functions and outlining their ideas to defend their staff members from COVID-19. You can go through the comprehensive letter right here.

In the wrestling entire world, New Japan has an impeccable standing. From wrestlers to supporters, New Japan is a secure haven for quite a few and continues to execute properly in spite of the the latest show cancellations.

NJPW showed how the wrestling globe need to manage the coronavirus pandemic, and it stands in stark distinction with the WWE.

A single factor we do know, there will be penalties for the firm who taken care of their wrestlers inadequately.

Other Smaller sized Wrestling Promotions Kinder To Their Staff members Than WWE

Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling are really type to their wrestlers, as well. In fact, Ring of Honor compensated its employees their entire wage and journey for a demonstrate that did not manifest.

.@njpwglobal #1 for good in my darkish, evil coronary heart

also s/o to @ringofhonor who paid my entire wage, vacation, and 4 nights in Vegas to do an angle for a clearly show that didn’t even happen https://t.co/llmbTeZFc6

— [E L P] (@elpwrestling) April 18, 2020

…on a relevant be aware I would like to express gratitude for getting just gained a check for a exhibit that is not using place from a company I never have a deal with- but was seeking forward to last but not least doing work with… specifically @ringofhonor with a considerate and stylish transfer. 💜

— katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) April 15, 2020

Ring of Honor and Affect Wrestling are smaller promotions than the WWE, nevertheless they even now shell out their workers through these tricky situations.

This stands in stark contrast with WWE, who fired 40% of their team in the course of the pandemic.

Sad to say, Ring of Honor and Effects are continue to coming down from big scandals. But, the treatment of their staff members allows to restore their status. Nonetheless, they have a prolonged way to go.

Lessons To Be Learned

Wow. Reminder that Vince McMahon is on Trump’s committee determining when to “reopen” the sports environment. He’s sort of a monster. https://t.co/YRfSLnvWui

— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 21, 2020

The WWE paints a grim picture throughout the COVID pandemic. They prioritized profits for higher management alternatively of trying to keep wrestlers utilized, and this strike lots of fans tough.

Lots of wrestling followers cancelled their membership to the WWE Community on Black Wednesday in assist of the produced wrestlers. Now extra than at any time, fans are probably to flip to other promotions this kind of as AEW and NJPW.

The COVID-19 pandemic surely showed the ruthless side of Vince McMahon and his organization. When we all listened to the stories, the current developments underline the totalitarian ecosystem within the WWE even far more.

As fans, we master a worthwhile lesson about the WWE correct now. Ought to we keep on supporting a brand that treats its wrestlers horribly, or must we support other promotions who never put greed in front of their wrestlers’ basic safety?