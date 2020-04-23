Indie Rockstar G-Eazy covers the obscure group The Beatles

In 1968, John Lennon crossed it. He was having trouble sleeping and desperately excited while meditating in an ashram. So he decided to write “I’m so tired”. The lyrics – “You know I can’t sleep, I can’t shut down my brain / You know it’s been three weeks, I’m going crazy” – were a pop pandemic before a pandemic. Lennon’s desire for a good night’s sleep, alcohol and a few cool nudes is arguably more powerful now than it was more than 50 years ago.

Fortunately, singer-songwriter G-Eazy decided to try this little-known song by the Beatles, by adding its procedural Bay Area sauce. It’s hard to judge the cover of G-Eazy’s “I’m so tired” in black and white. Is it good or bad? Is a centaur more horse or man?

On the one hand, the world desperately needs more covers of songs from the Beatles, a group that does not get as much praise as it deserves. On the other, who better update The White Album coupe for a new generation than the man who elegantly said to the masses: “Always lit, yeah, I’m never sober / It’s been three days in a row , your bitch is coming? “

Produced by Christoph Andersson, “I’m So Tired” by G-Eazy presents the singer’s song … well, tired. So you have to give points to stick to the theme. In these uncertain times, the world needs bolder celebrities, like G-Eazy, ready to play through the pain. The next time you can’t sleep, remember that you are no different from rock’n’roll legends like Gerald Gillum and John Lennon. Get up, pick up this guitar and start recording a sweet and sweet cover of “Imagine”. What could go wrong?

