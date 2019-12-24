India's ruling party loses important elections as government protests continue – National

Loading...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has lost an important state election, a setback for the party because it has been subjected to massive anti-government protests against a controversial new citizenship law.

According to the results announced by the Indian Election Commission late Monday, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given Modi power to an alliance composed of the opposition party and powerful regional groups in eastern Jharkhand, in which the Vote took place this month.

The elections took place amid protests calling for the repeal of the Citizenship Act. Critics say this is the recent Modi government effort to marginalize the 200 million Muslims in India.

BJP leaders said Tuesday that the new citizenship law is not an issue in the Jharkhand elections, but Congress' party leader R.P.N. Singh said the result was a rejection from Modi's party, which won only 25 of 81 seats in the legislature. The Congress Party and its allies won 47 seats and ended the five-year term of the BJP in the state.

Since December 2018, the BJP has lost power in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. But Modi won a big victory for his party in the May general election. The BJP came to power in 2014 and defeated the Congress party.

Modi has defended the new citizenship law and accused the opposition of driving the country into "fear psychosis".

The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are illegally staying in India to become citizens if they can show that their religion has persecuted them in the Muslim majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This does not apply to Muslims.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of India to call for the law to be repealed.

23 people have been killed nationwide since the Citizenship Act passed in parliament earlier this month. These were protests that were the first major hurdle for Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda since his party's landslide election earlier this year.

Most deaths occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state's 200 million residents are Muslim. The state government is controlled by Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Hundreds of students marched the streets of New Delhi to Jantar Mantar, an area intended for protests near Parliament, on Tuesday. They went behind a huge banner that read "We the People of India".

Vipul Kumar Chaudhary, a student, said the purpose of the march is to ensure that there is no discrimination based on religion. “India is a bouquet of people who represent different religions. We want to keep it, ”he said.

Also on Tuesday, the police prevented Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi from visiting Meerut, a city in northern Uttar Pradesh, where massive clashes between police officers and demonstrators occurred on Friday.

They were rejected from the outskirts of Meerut, 75 kilometers northeast of New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Modi government released details of the 2021 census, which is held every 10 years.

Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, told reporters that the census will start in April this year and will end with an employee count in February 2021 to produce a national population register.

He said it would be a self-declaration exercise that would not require proof of residence, documents, or biometric ID. The country's current population is around 1.3 billion.

Authorities across India have taken a tough approach to suppress the protests. They have created a British colonial law that prohibits public gatherings, and Internet access has been temporarily blocked in some states. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked broadcasters across the country not to use content that could lead to further violence.

The communication disruption mainly affected New Delhi, the eastern state of West Bengal, the northern city of Aligarh and the entire northeastern state of Assam.

