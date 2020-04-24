Indianapolis Colts draft Badgers’ running back again Jonathan Taylor 41st in general

MADISON — Managing again Jonathan Taylor has made the leap from college to the professionals. The Wisconsin Badgers alumnus was drafted 41st over-all by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL draft, Friday.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Taylor amassed 6,174 speeding yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. In each individual of the previous two seasons, he eclipsed the 2,000 yards hurrying mark.

He leaves the application as the 2nd all-time main rusher, driving Ron Dayne’s 7,125 rushing yards in 4 seasons, and third in overall touchdowns (55) at the rear of Dayne (71) and Montee Ball (83). He trails only Dayne for the most yards from scrimmage by a Badgers participant.

Taylor was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner — given to the nation’s major collegiate managing back. He was a two-time unanimous, very first-group All-American and two time Huge 10 Jogging Back again of the Calendar year. Each and every of these recognitions came in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2017, he was named the Large 10 Freshman of the Calendar year and established the All-time freshman year speeding record with 1,977. In all three seasons, he was a consensus initially-crew All-Big Ten range.

