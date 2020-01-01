Indiana on the pace as Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers collapse for third straight NBA loss

Loading...

Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20 points but the Sixers (23-13) seemed out of sync from start to finish without center-forward Joel Embiid.

Embiid was treating a sore left knee as Philadelphia fell to 3-4 without him this season.

Ben Simmons of the 76ers dribbles the ball against the Pacers.Credit: Getty Images

Since beating Milwaukee 121-109 on Christmas Eve, they have abandoned road games in Orlando, Miami and now Indianapolis.

The Pacers received a big comeback with the return of Malcolm Brogdon after missing the previous three games, but he missed all five shots, worsened his back and excited the game in the first quarter.

However, the Pacers took advantage of the absence of Embiid and won at halftime with a 67-43 advantage. Warren led the way with 21 points and reversed his nine shots in the first half.

Simmons beat the Sixers with 12 points and seven rebounds at half time.

However, they continued to wrestle powerfully with their shot and could not cut much in the lead as they trailed 96-66 after the third.

At Charlotte, Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker was 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 while Boston defeated the Hornets 109-92.

The Celtics won six of the seven and improved to 23-8.

PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight games.

Tatum had five consecutive shots in the first quarter – including a trio of three pointers – and the Celtics overcame a five point deficit early to lead 24-18 after the first quarter.

Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston increased the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 advantage at halftime.

Reuters

