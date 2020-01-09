Loading...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A 26-year-old man in South Bend was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times.

Judge Elizabeth Hurley also conditionally sentenced Marshun Lloyd to 10 years in what she called “an act of hate, an act of cruelty,” according to the South Bend Tribune.

“That’s a choice not only to kill, but to kill in the most violent way,” Hurley said.

Ashley Starr was found dead in her house on March 10. The autopsy reports that Starr died of multiple stab wounds.

The police located Lloyd four days after the murder when he was detained in Gary for outstanding orders. Lloyd pleaded guilty to the November murder.

Prosecutors said that Lloyd Starr had sent a series of threatening text messages when she contacted him.

“If I can’t have you, nobody can,” read the lyrics.

When Starr replied that he should not communicate with her on the basis of the contactless order, Lloyd replied: “That does not stop me, I have finished texting.”

Before he was sentenced, Lloyd turned to Starr’s family and friends and asked them to forgive him.

“I want to apologize, I know it means nothing, but at least I said I’m sorry,” said Lloyd. “I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Starr’s mother said she doesn’t hate Lloyd, but is not ready to forgive him.

