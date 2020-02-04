Indiana Jones 5: Everything we know about Indy’s return

In the upcoming fifth episode of the Indiana Jones series, which is expected to begin shooting in 2020, the unofficially known archaeologist known as Indiana Jones 5 will return to the screen. The sequel – unofficially known as Indiana Jones 5 – will Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones and Steven Spielberg will direct. Franchise inventor George Lucas is also on board as an executive producer.

With the film currently released on July 9, 2021, here is everything we know about Indiana Jones 5 so far.

Title: Indiana Jones 5 (unofficial)

Indiana Jones 5 (unofficial) Release date : July 9, 2021

: July 9, 2021 occupation : Harrison Ford

: Harrison Ford director: Steven Spielberg

The history

Details of the Indiana Jones 5 storyline are rare, but one thing is certain: it won’t be a restart.

Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, confirmed that the film will be the next chapter in the Indiana Jones saga when she spoke to the BBC in February. Kennedy not only stated that the script was still being edited, but also said, “Yes, it’s not a restart. It’s a sequel.”

In June 2018, experienced screenwriter David Koepp (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jurassic Park) was reportedly replaced by another frequent Spielberg (and Disney) employee, Jonathan Kasdan. The screenplay returned to Koepp later this year and still seems to be in his hands after the last report.

Hunter of the lost treasure

The extent of Kasdan’s role in the project is unknown, and he could have simply given a polish from Koepp’s script. Kasdan’s father, Lawrence Kasdan, wrote the screenplay for the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark. The younger Kasdan wrote the screenplay for Disney and Lucasfilm’s spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As for the content of the story, franchisee Frank Marshall has previously indicated that the fifth film will be a sequel to the events of the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and not a type of restart or prequel. One thing that has also been confirmed is that we won’t see Ford’s cult character killed.

“The only thing I’m going to tell you is that I won’t end up killing Harrison (Ford),” Spielberg said in an interview in June 2016 about his plans for the film.

shooting

At the opening of the Star Wars theme park in Disneyland in June, Ford announced that it expected filming for the untitled Indiana Jones sequel to begin sometime in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said to Variety. “Things are going well.”

Further summaries of the film news

Previously, Spielberg stated that filming would begin in April 2019 in the UK just to postpone that date indefinitely.

“It’s always worth a trip if I can work with this deep UK talent bank,” he said. “The actor and crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers – everyone who helped me make my films here and who will continue to help me make my films here when I come back in April 2019, to shoot the fifth Indiana Jones film here. “

The occupation

The only confirmed actor is Ford, but Indiana Jones’ next adventure will likely be his last appearance as the character.

“I’m pretty sure this will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones film, but it will surely continue after that,” Spielberg told The Sun.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Disney

Whoever will pick up the Fedora after Ford, said Spielberg that it was time for the character to take on a “different form” and express the willingness to take on a female lead role in the title role. “We would have to change the name from” Jones “to” Joan “,” he joked. “And there was nothing wrong with that.”

Various actors from the four previous films have expressed interest in returning to the fifth part of the franchise, but official confirmations have so far been difficult to obtain.

What is certain is that the Crystal Skull actor Shia LaBeouf will not repeat his role for the new film. LaBeouf played Mutt Williams, the son of Indiana, with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) in Crystal Skull 2008.

“Harrison is playing Indiana Jones, I can say for sure,” said Koepp in September 2017. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Franchise actor John Rhys-Davies informed Digital Spy in February 2016 that he would be ready to repeat his role as Sallah in the next film if the character played a “meaningful” role in the film. Previously, he declined a role in Crystal Skull due to the nature of the proposed part of the character in this film.

Karen Allen also said she hoped to have a role in the new film for her franchise character Marion, who appeared in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Crystal Skull.

The music

The five-time Oscar winner John Williams has composed the score for all four films in the series up to this point and will take on this role for the fifth part of the series. Spielberg confirmed Williams’ commitment in June 2016 at an American Film Institute event in honor of Williams.

Break! #StevenSpielberg confirmed on the @AmericanFilm Tribute that #JohnWilliams #IndianaJones scored 5! pic.twitter.com/2RKGsbeonj

– Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz), June 10, 2016

Williams will try to repeat the success he had with the first three Indiana Jones films, each of which he received an Oscar for. This run ended with the much vicious fourth film that received no nomination.

