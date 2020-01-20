Indiana boy, daddy, shot when the gun discharges while struggling

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 4-year-old boy from Indiana is in critical condition Monday after a gun that his father had unloaded in his clothing was hidden while the two were struggling, police said.

The Herald-Times reported that the two Sunday night were playing on a bed in a house near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun – which the 36-year-old father had hidden near his back – fell and one shot fired. The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office in Monroe County.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was reported in critical condition on Monday. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life threatening.

Authorities have not identified the boy or his father, but Sheriff Brad Swain said they could do this later Monday.

