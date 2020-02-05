Indian iPhone shipments up 41% in 2019 thanks to XR & 11

Counterpoint Research has doubled over an earlier report that Apple saw a “complete turnaround” in India. IPhone deliveries in India are estimated to have increased 41% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

The iPhone XR is the best-selling smartphone in the “Ultra Premium” category, ahead of Samsung and OnePlus models. The iPhone 11 also sold well.

Ultra Premium in India is defined as £ 45,000 ($ 634 +). The market research firm said that aggressive Apple price promotions are key.

Apple was the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in 2019, with 41% year-on-year gains from multiple price cuts on the iPhone XR over the year.

Apple iPhone XR was the number one premium smartphone model in India, followed by Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro.

In addition, Apple saw the fastest launch of its new iPhone 11 series in India this year, with aggressive pricing and channel strategies. In fact, the new series, especially the iPhone 11, was launched at a lower price than last year’s iPhone XR launch. This has helped gain share during the Christmas season and its starting quarter in India.

Premium smartphones as a whole sold well in India in 2019, but the 41% growth surpassed the overall sector growth of 29% and outperformed Samsung by 24% in ultra-premium sales.

Counterpoint expects iPhone deliveries in India to continue growing this year.

We recently heard that Wistron is going to populate iPhone circuit boards locally for the first time, and Counterpoint says iPhones are now manufactured in India based on Completely Knocked Down (CKD). Here the individual components are shipped to a country and all assembly work is carried out on site. It is in contrast to partially assembled units, which are supplied like printed circuit boards.

The analysts believe that this will help to lower production costs, which will lead to further price reductions and increased demand.

We expect the strongest 2020 for Apple in India as it has expanded its manufacturing capacity in India and is now producing iPhones based on Completely Knocked Down (CKD). These activities will help the brand offer competitive prices in a price sensitive market like India.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jsnd8qN5Uj0 (/ embed)