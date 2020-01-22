Indian iPhone Production Boosts With Third Wistron Factory

Apple’s reported recovery in India appears to be continuing, as iPhone assembler Wistron says its third Indian iPhone factory is preparing for large-scale production after a successful previous trial.

Wistron was the first Apple iPhone assembler in the country, and first started production with the iPhone SE – still sold there – before adding the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 …

Digitimes reports on the company’s announcement.

Wistron plans to start increasing production, including smartphones, at its third plant in India after launching trial production at the plant in November 2019, according to company president Simon Lin.

Construction of the third factory was quick, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the local (team), said Lin, adding that local talent will fill the management jobs from top to bottom of the factory (…)

The third plant, located in Narasapura, will significantly increase Wistron’s overall production capacity in India, said (industry) observers.

Rival supplier Foxconn is now manufacturing the iPhone XR locally, and plans to start production of the iPhone 11 as well, while Wistron is focusing on older models.

Although iPhone production in India has so far been mainly for local sale, the government says that iPhones made in India will also be exported.

Apple’s high-end price means the company has struggled to gain ground in a country where average annual income is less than the equivalent of $ 2,000 a year, leaving it less than 2% of market share. However, growing middle class and falling prices from Apple would have seen a “complete turnaround” in the company’s fortune last year, with Indian iPhones just part of the picture.

2019 saw a complete turnaround in Apple’s market share and presence in India, fueled by attractive price cuts on previous generation iPhone models (iPhone XR), flagship premium models more recent and affordable (iPhone 11) and attractive programs on other products.

Not only older and new generation models, but also Apple watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops have seen widespread adoption in the country.

