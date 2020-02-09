Indian artists demand end of violence against women paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Men, women, and children who love and respect women must stand up and stop saying violence, enough is enough,” said Kamla Bhasin, South Asia coordinator for One Billion Rising.

Violent crimes against women have increased despite the strict laws that were passed in 2013. Crimes are so common that they generally only get a few lines in the country’s main newspapers.

In 2012, the fatal group rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi caused hundreds of thousands of Indians to take to the streets to demand stricter laws against rape.

The outrage at the attack led to rapid action on legislation that doubled prison sentences for rapists up to 20 years old and criminalized voyeurism, stalking and trafficking in women.

Indian lawmakers also voted to lower the age at which a person can be tried as an adult for heinous crimes to 16 from the age of 18.

Even if cases of rape or retaliation become big news, they often have little effect on how the country’s overburdened justice system works for most people.

“We all have to get up because it can be anyone,” said Bulbul Dhar-James, professor of political science at the Sunday event.

“I could be next. We have to understand that, “she said.

Shonal Ganguly, The Associated Press