India plunders Australian bowlers to win a one-day series

The lack of delay in Australia left a master class by Steve Smith in vain when India won a win over seven wickets and the one-day series 2-1 in Bangalore.

Smith scored 131 points in Australia’s 9:286 win on Sunday night before India’s 15-ball goal from Rohit Sharma in a century.

After failing to build the bat on an early basis, India was able to drive through its innings with little risk

Only Ashton Agars 1-38 and Adam Zampas 1-44 slowed the hosts’ momentum, while Pat Cummins had one of the worst days of his ODI career with 0-64 of seven overs.

Mitchell Starc also went 7.3 and up, while Josh Hazlewood was 1:55 more impressive in his first ODI in 14 months.

But after Agar KL released Rahul for 19, Sharma and Virat Kohli put on a show.

Sharma celebrated its eighth century against Australia and ended it with 119 of 128 balls, while Kohli also hit 89 before being thrown by Hazlewood.

Australia was left most to end badly for its own innings where no one could go with Smith.

The former captain hit 36 ​​of 21 balls in the last 10 overs, while his teammates contributed only 22 of 39 balls over the same period.

Ashton Turner only scored four goals but chewed 10 balls while Agar ran less than one ball for his 11no.

“We were probably a couple of little ones,” said Captain Aaron Finch.

“Just when we started building a platform, we lost a wicket and then we rebuilt it and lost one.

“Especially this middle order didn’t play the same amount of one-day cricket.” You are still learning. ‘

Mitchell Starc was also placed 5th to defeat the spinners, but fell on a third ball duck.

All of this made it clear that the Aussies are no longer as strong in the area after the failure of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis after bad world championships.

After that, India’s captain Virat Kohli admitted that he was surprised that Maxwell wasn’t on the tour to increase the run rate.

“I was very surprised that he was not here, especially when he last appeared in the T20 series.

“He won 100 in the last game and they won the series here.”

Meanwhile, Smith also had to clear up a confusion with Finch when the Australian captain ran out for 19 and screamed in the direction of Smith on the way out of the field.

While there were problems at the other end, Smith never lost the mood to publish his first ODI century in three years.

He played wonderfully on the whole floor and was the fourth fastest Australian on the way with 4,000 ODI runs before clearing Mohammad Shami as 48th.

Smith combined in a booth with 127 runs with Marnus Labuschagne, who was again busy with 54 of 64, while Alex Carey also hit 35 out of 36.

However, the goal never seemed to be enough on a batter-friendly wicket when India drove home with Shikhar Dhawan and sustained a shoulder injury.

It is Australia’s first defeat in a bilateral series since last January.

aap