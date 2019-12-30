India ends threat of boycott of Commonwealth Games

Loading...

The IOA, after its annual general meeting, not only confirmed India's participation in Birmingham, but also revealed its intention to bid for the 2026 or 2030 edition of the Games.

"The house jointly reviewed and decided on governance and other program issues, including the decision to participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022," tweeted the IOA.

"At the AGM, the house also decided on India's bid to host the 2026/2030 Commonwealth Games and reviewed the progress of India's offer of India. # 39; host the IOC session in 2023, "he said in another tweet.

India hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Martin welcomed the development, which would be a great relief for the CGF.

"The CGF and the entire Commonwealth sport movement are delighted that India has confirmed its intention to take part in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games," she said in a statement.

"After a useful and constructive CGF visit to India in November, we were confident and reassured that the athletes and sports community of India place considerable value and importance at the Commonwealth Games.

"Finally, we are delighted that India has expressed its ambition to host future Commonwealth Games in the future."

Reuters