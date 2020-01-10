Loading...

KOCHI, India – The authorities in southern Kerala destroyed two high-rise luxury apartments on Saturday with the help of controlled implosion in one of the largest demolition stations in India with residential complexes for violating environmental standards.

The illegal apartments that were built very close to a chic lake shore in the state’s Maradu district took place after a court ordered their demolition last year for violating laws prohibiting construction within a certain distance from the sea, rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.

The apartments were a pale shadow of their former luxurious appearance after demolition offices had demolished the buildings for two months, reducing them to a bare skeleton frame. The buildings crashed in seconds, while a thick cloud of smoke spread to about 200 meters (yards).

Nearly 2,000 people in nearby residential areas were evacuated prior to demolition, which was observed by dozens of people who registered the event on their cell phones.

The remaining two buildings will be demolished on Sunday.

The court order last year was a shock to more than 300 apartment owners. When all legal options to stop demolition were exhausted, they resorted to protests and hunger strikes. When the administration finally cut off the power supply, they were forced to leave their homes.

Hours before the demolition, some residents also came to the site for a final look at their former homes.

Environmental experts have expressed concern that the demolition of the four structures will have a huge impact on Lake Vembanadu, which is an environmentally sensitive area.

Subramoney Iyer, The Associated Press