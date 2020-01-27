NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Senator Angus King, I-Maine, about revelations President Trump has given former national security adviser John Bolton about his intention to withhold aid to Ukraine.







There was controversy today as to whether the Senate should call witnesses against President Trump in impeachment proceedings – especially a witness – for former national security advisor John Bolton. The New York Times reported yesterday about Bolton’s upcoming book “The Room Where It Happened”.

In the book, Bolton reportedly claims that President Trump said he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until its government helped investigate the Bidens – in other words, a clear return that the White House has denied today the vice president’s office.

I spoke to Senator Angus King of Maine earlier. He is an independent man who negotiates with Democrats. And I asked him what the meaning of Bolton’s claims was.

ANGUS KING: I said for a month or more that we should hear from John Bolton because he was the most likely person to have direct evidence of what was going on here. And, you know, this case boils down to what the President did and why he did it? Everyone knows that he has frozen the help. Everyone knows that there was no meeting in the White House. So the question is why. And that is really the central issue we are discussing, and John Bolton is able to answer that question, or at least give a partial answer to that question.

KELLY: As you say, that’s been the case for weeks, months. Now that we know this manuscript is out there, we know what it says and how it could affect the impeachment process.

KING: Well, I think I can already hear a number of Republicans voting to hear at least from John Bolton, if not from other witnesses. To be honest, Mary Louise, I don’t understand how anyone can say at this point that it is not important to hear about this guy. I mean, we all took an oath to practice impartial justice. Much emphasis has been placed on the word impartiality, but I focus on the word justice. And the word justice means knowing the facts. And I will be amazed when there is strong pressure to say: No, we will not allow John Bolton.

I mean you – it’s one thing to say, we don’t know what he’s going to say. We don’t really have to hear from him. But if there are signs that he has information that directly affects the gist of the case, we don’t want to hear that, to say it on purpose, basically just undermines the idea that this is a real process.

KELLY: You need four Republicans to cross the aisle. Do you think maybe there could be four?

KING: I think there will be more than four. My bold prediction is that there will be five or ten.

KELLY: Would John Bolton be a credible witness? He tries to sell a book.

KING: Well, that’s – you know, and he went in bad conditions too. I mean, I’m sure that’s standard law. If you get information or a witness you don’t like, try discrediting it and saying that it isn’t really credible. The problem is that there is corroborating evidence, and in this case already – Fiona Hill’s comment that John Bolton said I don’t want to have anything to do with the drug business Mulvaney and Giuliani are concocting.

KELLY: Fiona Hill, the former Russian White House adviser to the National Security Council.

KING: Right. In other words, there is some simultaneous evidence that John Bolton was able to know what was going on and that he could not approve of it.

KELLY: The White House has apparently had an edition of Bolton’s book since the end of December. And I wonder if that raises any questions about when this leak happened.

KING: Well, I’m telling you what bothered me about it was the unconditional allegation made by a president’s lawyer on Saturday morning that there is – I think the statement was pretty close – no evidence anywhere that the president has a connection to help the investigations.

My question is, who in the White House knew what had been in this manuscript for the past three weeks? Now it may have been confiscated and only a certain small group that checked it for classified material knew about it. The question is, was the knowledge that this was Bolton’s position, or at least do we think this position was widespread in the White House, or was it kept close to each other? I think that’s a question that needs to be answered in the next few days.

KELLY: You raise the question of who read this manuscript in the White House. Was it your responsibility to ensure that the President’s legal team, which presented his defense to the Senate, spoke correctly?

KING: Right. And, you know, one of the really difficult things the President’s defense can use to argue against hearing a Bolton hearing is that one of the main pillars of their argument throughout this process has been that it’s all hearsay – everything we do hear from. In fact, I wrote in my notes – I take notes as the process goes on. I wrote in my notes that there is no direct evidence of what the President did or thought. And I put parentheses in my notes, so why not call people who might have this direct evidence? You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say that the case is hearsay, but we don’t want to hear from the person who would actually have direct knowledge.

KELLY: Before I let you go, Senator, what do you hear from your voters in Maine, and especially whether they want to witness, knowing that this will prolong the process?

KING: Well, I checked that Thursday night. I haven’t looked at it since. But as of Thursday evening, witnesses must be present in 95% of the calls we received.

KELLY: Ninety-five percent.

KING: Oh yes. It was overwhelming. You know, some people called to say the whole thing is a joke and you should leave the President alone. Some people said we don’t like this president. You should accuse him and get rid of him. But the bulk of the calls in the past week – hundreds – were – and Maine is a small state. If it were California, it could be thousands. But we got a significant number of calls saying what do you mean? This is not an attempt. We have to have witnesses and documents.

KELLY: Senator King, thank you.

KING: Thank you, Mary Louise – appreciate it.

KELLY: This is Maine Senator Angus King, an independent who knows the timing of the leak.

John Bolton and his publisher released a statement today. They say, quote, “There was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book at online retailers. Any claim to the contrary is unsubstantiated speculation.”

