Independent candidate Verona Murphy was elected in Wexford

Independent candidate Verona Murphy was elected TD for Wexford.

Ms. Murphy, who unsuccessfully contested the county election for Fine Gael last year, was elected to the five-seat constituency after the final count.

She is only the second woman to have worked as a TD in the county for 99 years.

Johnny Mythen from Sinn Féin led the poll, with Labor chief Brendan Howlin, James Browne from Fianna Fáil and Paul Kehoe from Fine Gael selected.

Minister of State Michael D’Arcy of Fine Gael lost his seat, as did Fianna Fáils Malcolm Byrne, who was elected after the post-election last November.

Ms. Murphy, who heads the Irish Road Association, was voted out by Fine Gael before the election.

She caused controversy during the post-election campaign by suggesting that some asylum seekers need to be “deprogrammed”.

She then apologized for her comments.

In a hard-shoulder conversation with Ivan Yates in December, Ms. Murphy said that her comments were about security and illegal immigration and that she “never intended to take offense”.

She said she had experience of these issues from her position with the Irish Road Hauliers Association and was “at the forefront” of safety discussions across Ireland and Europe.

Regarding her campaign as a Fine Gael candidate, Ms. Murphy said the process was “brutal”.

