Independence becomes an option for struggling high school football teams

SALT LAKE CITY – In the hottest part of summer, go to any high school soccer field and the scent of the pursuit of dreams swirls with the sound of the challenges ahead.

Ask these teenage players what their goals are, and for almost everyone, somewhere on their lists, win a regional title, participate in the playoffs or win a state championship.

They explain how hard they have worked and what it could mean for them and their school community to gain something important, sometimes something the program has never won.

So if title hopes are an integral part of most programs, why would a team lose the chance of winning a title before the season even begins?

For many Utah high schools that plan or commit to playing independent football next year – which excludes them from post-season play and rewards – it’s recognition that high school programs are more than titles.

And for at least two high schools – Judge Memorial and Cottonwood – it’s about relaunching programs that have become dangerous and unsustainable.

“In the end, we are trying to save what used to be a proud program,” said judge sports director Scott Platz, who led the efforts of the private 3A school to become independent in football next season. “This year we had 17 freshmen, by far our largest group of recruits in six years. If we want to continue this momentum, we could not pit them against seniors, physically mature men with a lot of university experience. Frankly, they were going to get hurt. “

The tipping point for Judge Memorial came when he was to host the eventual 3A champion Morgan High in Salt Lake City on September 27.

“They had 37 seniors on their team,” said Platz. “We didn’t have 37 people on our team, let alone the elderly. … It was not an easy decision, but we had to do what we thought was best for the safety of our players. “

So they paid a fine and lost the match.

Two games later, Platz was sitting in the stands during a game against the Summit Academy 2A Charter School when the parents started asking him about the possibility of playing 2A football.

“I knew it was not an option,” said Platz. “But I started to think, ‘What if you became independent? »»

A month later, the idea gained momentum and in November, the school asked the executive committee of the Utah High School Activities Association if it could become independent for a year. The group said no, but the judges’ administrators appealed to the board and were allowed to play independently next season (2020).

The Judge Memorial Catholic High School is not the first or only urban school to choose this route as a means of revitalizing a program. Ogden High did this in 2015 and 2016, and Cottonwood High will do its homework to become independent for at least a year on Wednesday. Payson submitted a letter Friday asking to be considered for independence, although the administrators held a meeting Monday evening and said that if parents and students don’t want to pursue it, they won’t.

The 1A rural schools in Whitehorse and Monument Valley are members of the Utah High School Activities Association, but they play football independently, in part, so that they can play in schools that are closer geographically and closer socio-economically.

Brenan Jackson, deputy director of the Utah High School Activities Association, which oversees football, said the move to a statewide ranking system and a state tournament for all in sports d The team is an effort to resolve some of the problems that schools have with alignment with the area and the class. . However, he knows that there are unique and difficult situations and football is a sport where the number of participants is essential to success.

“We know there are a number of struggling teams,” said Jackson. “And at the moment, the majority of the problems concern football. … I think (independence) was good for Ogden. “

Ogden pioneered the idea of ​​urban schools in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, for most of the same reasons that other schools are now considering.

“We were switching to 4A during a new alignment, and our proposal to UHSAA was that we could play 3AA football and 4A in everything else, “said Shawn MacQueen, sporting director for Ogden. “At the time, it seemed like it was one of those proposals that was something new, something that hadn’t been done before, and they felt like it didn’t fit with what they wanted to do. “

Football programs are now aligned separately, and a number of schools play in different football classifications from their other sports for a multitude of reasons. But at the time, it was incredible in Utah.

“It generated the surge of energy that came from the idea, and it came from our community, our board of directors and the district administration,” said MacQueen. “It really came from the idea that we asked to downplay a classification in football because we thought the number of participants would have made the competition very difficult.”

At the time, Ogden was struggling to maintain a junior university program.

At the end of Ogden’s two-year experience with independence, the state lined up schools separately for football and had created six classifications.

“It put us where we wanted to be,” said MacQueen. “The timing couldn’t have been better.”

So did he manage to rebuild the program?

“I think looking back, it didn’t give us a huge influx of numbers,” he said. “Maybe if we had the opportunity to continue to grow, but in all honesty, it was really difficult to program opponents as an independent program.”

He said the school could easily fill its preseason with teams that matched their size and capacity, but when other teams started playing in the regions, Ogden had to scramble to find teams with a bye – and that meant taking who was available, rather than the kind of teams he hoped to play 10 times a season.

“We have had three consecutive seasons of football without a win,” said MacQueen. “And things have changed. We went to the playoffs last year with a winning record, the first in several years. It was fun to be part of the RPI system this year (which includes all of the state’s teams) and to have a playoff game with Logan. These things added excitement to the program. “

And all of the administrators recognize that a school football team generates special energy and excitement.

Cottonwood High sports director Greg Southwick said 5A School started discussing the pros and cons of becoming independent for football soon after the season was over.

“There have been times this season when we have only dressed 20 kids for college life – and most of them were second-year and first-year students,” said Southwick. “And many of them had already played a JV game earlier this week. Our children were therefore really at risk for the time they spent on the field playing two games a week. “

The distress of a program can be measured in several ways, but the most common are the number of participants and the number of wins and losses.

Cottonwood has two victories in the past four seasons. It is far from 2010 and 2011 when he played in the quarterfinals and 2008 when he played for a state championship.

The Cottonwood collapse coincides with a change in Granite District rule that prevented large donors from volunteering to coach. This led coordinator and then offensive benefactor Scott Cate to leave the program and take with him much of the equipment and technology he had paid for.

While the program was struggling to rebuild physically, the team went through a number of head coaches and lost players to nearby schools like Olympus, Skyline and Brighton.

“Children who have played in the Cottonwood Little League have chosen to play for more successful open enrollment programs,” said Southwick.

Open enrollment benefited Cottonwood when its program was successful, but it meant an exodus of talent now that the program is in trouble.

Southwick said Cottonwood has a plan for reconstruction during independence that will allow it to increase numbers and allow young players to acquire physical maturity, experience and more field success than they do. would have if they had faced 5A teams week after week.

“I think the state is in favor of this because it is the best way to rebuild,” he said. “Instead, you will see a school dissolving football teams.”

Payson Sporting Director did not return phone calls and Director returned Deseret News to Nebo School District spokesperson Lana Hiskey, who replied with only this email: “Payson High has had questions about football independence only. PHS still has questions at this point and what it would entail. “

She didn’t answer additional questions about why Payson High might pursue this option or what she hopes to gain from football independence, but at the meeting, administrators said that like other schools , they hope that independence will allow the school to be more competitive and this success will help it to reconstruct the figures.

The Payson head coach has recently resigned and school officials will make this decision before hiring a new coach. Parents have been told that next year’s ninth graders will play in a ninth grade league, which they believe will help them maintain what has been a group of eighth grade athletes.

They also said they hope the association will change the way it shapes regions and classifications, giving more weight to success and socio-economic factors, rather than just using the enrollment figures, according to one of the parents.

Administrators considering independent football understand why some see it as a surrender or the first signs of the death of sport in a school. But they insist that they do it because they are determined to keep football in their schools.

“Frankly, after some discussions with people from other schools who are pursuing or considering it, the reverse is true,” said Platz. “We are trying to save our football programs. I think we have to embrace this movement of independence, especially for teams like ours, because what we are doing is trying to save football. We are trying to survive and we hope to be able to rebuild it. “

Does this effort speak volumes about the sustainability of football? It depends on who you ask.

For those who see it the way Platz and judges’ officials see it, it’s a recognition that if schools are to continue to have dynamic and successful football programs, they may need to rethink the foundations on which they are built.

Platz said he had attended a conference at which participants discussed some of the issues leading to a decline in the number of participants in the sport.

“They said that football is the only sport where there is no maturation in the sport,” he said. “When you start, you start with 11-on-11 pads. What they suggest is flag football in elementary school and in middle age, a rookie 7-on-7 league attacking (on a smaller plot). … I like it a lot, but who will be the brave one who will start it? “

But does the fact that three large urban schools struggle with the number of participants and seek independence as a means of reconstructing programs speak volumes about the future of sport?

For those involved in this effort, he says that schools are trying to be creative in saving a sport they enjoy.

While there are a myriad of reasons why schools are having trouble succeeding or have fewer participants, football offers an even more complicated puzzle. The sport has come under intense criticism and scrutiny due to the particularly violent nature of the game.

For critics of independence, this indicates that some schools may find it difficult to line up any type of football team, let alone a competitive team. But this option for people like Platz is a way to rethink the way a community builds and supports a football program, which can only unify a school and a community.

“I think that says a lot about the sustainability of football,” said Platz. “I am very grateful to the state for being ready to let us try and allow us to try to save football, to keep it viable. Right now the trends are going against football. (Some people) don’t want their kids to play soccer, a bit because of a head trauma, but there are a lot of other injuries that kids can get, and there are a lot of other options (sports ). This shows others that there is a path where it can really work and that the sport is still viable with the right adjustments. “

He said that “stepping back” and allowing players to develop and mature physically not only ensures that they will be more successful against other teams, but also that they will have better experiences individually.

“Some said they did not want to do this because it would open a flood gate,” he said. “It’s a flood gate that we need to function. It’s a flood gate that supports football, and that’s what we want. “