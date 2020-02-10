Incredible wind on Sunday in California

KIRKWOOD, CA. – What does a gust of wind of 320 km / h sound like? What if we tell you that it wasn’t caused by a hurricane or tornado?

Well, it happened on Sunday at the Kirkwood, California mountain weather station.

Kirkwood now at 209 mph! This could potentially be a new record wind speed in California if checked! https://t.co/WeWzntYjLt

– NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 9, 2020

It takes a while for the National Weather Service meteorologists to review the data, so it’s not technically an official gust of wind.

If it turns out to be verified, it is the strongest wind gust speed ever in the state of California. The current record is 199 miles an hour.

Kirkwood is located near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The weather station, which recorded the wind gust at 329 km / h, is at an altitude of 1300 m.

To put a gust of 320 km / h in perspective, consider the following: A Category 5 hurricane has winds of at least 250 km / h, and an EF5 tornado has winds of at least 250 km / h.

That means the Sunday wind in Kirkwood was stronger than any hurricane that ever formed in the Atlantic Basin. It was also stronger than almost any tornado that has ever landed in the United States.

But it wasn’t just a crazy gust of wind that hit Kirkwood. The weather station there had a gust of wind of at least 100 km / h every 15 minutes from 12:00 p.m. on Sunday to 5:15 a.m. on Monday.

Essentially, the weather station reported constant gusts of wind with cyclones for more than a day in a row!

The wind gusts are expected to be much less on Monday afternoon and beyond as the wind system moves away from California.