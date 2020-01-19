DAVOS, Switzerland – Increasing income inequality undermines confidence in capitalism around the world, according to a study by PR company Edelman prior to the meeting of the elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Of the respondents in the report published Monday, 56% felt that capitalism did more harm than good despite another year of solid economic growth and almost full employment in many developed countries.

The grim finding can lead to commotion among corporate and political leaders on their way to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“We live in a trust paradox,” says Edelman CEO Richard Edelman, who has been conducting his trust research for 20 years. “Since we started measuring confidence, economic growth has promoted increasing confidence.”

Although that relationship between economic growth and confidence in the system continues to exist in developing areas such as the Middle East and Asia, the survey found that the increasing inequality in many rich countries has contributed to weakening confidence in capitalism.

“Fears stifle hope and long-standing assumptions about hard work that lead to upward mobility are now invalid,” Edelman said.

Corruption, misconduct by companies and fake news are damaging confidence, Edelman said, as did the fear of workplace automation, a lack of training, immigration and the gig economy. According to the survey, 83% of employees worldwide are concerned about their jobs.

Companies and NGOs are the institutions that most trust people to deal with global problems, a blow to governments, driven by populist and partisan politics.

Climate issues are among the most important, and business leaders can no longer take away the concerns of consumers, as brands can be quickly compromised if they are considered unethical.

“There is a growing risk that brands will be sucked in and CEOs have a mandate of customers and employees to act,” Edelman said.

Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock, recently said that his company, which manages around $ 7 trillion for investors, will focus on climate change and sustainability in its investment approach. And Credit Suisse, after protesting its activities at a branch in Switzerland, said it would stop investing in new coal plants.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, the maker of Sure deoderants or Comfort fabric softeners, promised to halve the use of new plastic by 2025.

“Business is a catalyst for change,” Edelman said.

The survey included 30 minutes of online interviews in 28 countries between October 19 and November 18 with more than 34,000 people worldwide.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press