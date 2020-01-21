Released:

12:10

updated:

12:13

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Police are increasingly concerned about a missing Barnsley woman.

59-year-old Lorraine Saunders was last seen at her home address in the Bolton-Upon-Dearne area at around 8:30 this morning.

It is believed that she was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a thick white scarf, white socks, and dark shoes.

Ms. Saunders was seen heading for Dearne Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Yorkshire Police at 101.

Inspector Sarah Gilmour, who led the investigation, said: “The police are increasingly concerned about the well-being of Lorraine and we know that their family is concerned that they are safe.

“If you are in the area, we ask that you keep an eye on it and call us if you think you have seen it or if you think you know where it may be.

“You can contact us at 101, number 144 dated January 21, 2020.”