More than 28,000 people were hospitalized in Irish hospitals for type 2 diabetes in just four years.

The condition is often caused by overweight and lack of exercise.

Between 2015 and 2018, between 6,000 and 8,000 people were admitted each year.

They included a total of 148 patients between the ages of 18 and 25 and 31 children, according to the new information on freedom of information.

Professor Niall Moyna of the DCU School of Health and Human Performance said he was not surprised by the new statistics.

“This is what we expected from this explosion of obesity and overweight in the past 10 to 15 years,” he said.

“It was a time bomb that wanted to explode, but it did explode and these are the manifestations.

“Type 2 diabetes is primarily due to our lifestyle and is based on a lack of exercise and poor nutrition.

“By changing this, we can have a profound impact. In fact, there is no reason why someone should develop type 2 diabetes – especially before they are 65 and 70. “

He said the increase in disease in younger people is a serious problem.

“Type 2 diabetes is due to deregulation of your sugar so that your blood sugar level is higher than it should normally be, and this is likely due to excessive consumption of carbohydrates and sugar and lack of exercise,” he said.

“The sad thing now is that it starts earlier and earlier. It used to be called adult diabetes because it usually occurred in people in their fifties and sixties. We now see it in prepubescent and adolescent children.

The figures were passed on to Newstalk in accordance with the right to freedom of information.